The outstanding contributions of 12 notable individuals in the world of business, sustainability, sport, literature and entertainment are being recognised this summer with a series of honorary doctorates by Ulster University.

Honourees include director and producer of gripping AppleTV+ series Severance, Aoife McArdle, Netflix VFX Executive Laura Livingstone, Belfast-born kickboxing legend and businessman, Billy Murray, and Director General of Europe’s biggest conservation charity, The National Trust, Hilary McGrady.

Congratulating this year’s cohort of honorary graduates, Ulster University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew said: “Graduation is a special moment in the academic year; a time to honour our exceptional graduates as they gather to celebrate their hard-earned success.

"At the heart of our values at Ulster University is a deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders – individuals who will shape their professions and their communities for the better, long after they leave us with their qualifications. With that future in mind, we are delighted to recognise the remarkable contributions of esteemed local, national and international figures who have already made a huge impact in their fields. It is a privilege to award these honorary doctorates to individuals who embody excellence, creativity, and integrity. Their achievements serve as a powerful source of inspiration for our entire university community.”

The honorary doctorates will be conferred during summer graduations which take place from Monday, June 30 to Thursday, July 10 across Belfast, Coleraine and Londonderry.

Here are the 12 notable individuals being recognised by Ulster University:

The business world is being represented by three honourees. Gavin Killeen is managing director of Nuprint Technologies Limited and was given an MBE in the New Year Honours List 2023 by His Majesty The King for services to Further Education in Northern Ireland.

Dave Linton is the founder and CEO of the multi-award-winning Madlug, a business which, for every item purchased, provides a pack-away travel bag to a child in the care system, preventing them from having to use unsuitable bags when moving location. He has more than 20 years of experience as a youth worker, as well as being an adoptive parent and a former short-break foster carer.

An Ulster University alumnus, Alastair Bell is an investor in high-growth technology businesses within Northern Ireland, he enjoys transferring his 35 years of technical knowledge and business development skills to management teams to help deliver innovative software to global markets.

In the year of the launch of Studio Ulster, a groundbreaking Virtual Production studio complex developed by Ulster University in partnership with the Belfast Harbour Commission and supported by Northern Ireland Screen, two of this year’s honourees are screen stalwarts.

A director, writer, and cinematographer working across film, television drama, music videos and commercials, Aoife McArdle has received an Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) Rising Star Award, a Women in Film & Television (WFTV) Best Director Award as well as Directors Guild of America and Primetime Emmy nominations for her work.

Receiving news of her Honorary Doctorate, Aoife McArdle, said: “It is fantastic to have been recognised by Ulster University for my work, especially at such an exciting time for film production in Belfast. I can’t wait to visit this summer and to meet other Ulster University graduates including, I hope, some of the film makers of the future.”

Having made her start in visual effects on Iron Man 2 at Industrial Light & Magic in San Francisco, Laura Livingstone is currently a VFX Executive at Netflix, where she has overseen visual effects on series including Bodkin, Vikings Valhalla, Wednesday, and The Perfect Couple. Delighted to accept her Honorary Doctorate, Laura Livingstone, explained: “It’s always a joy to come home, but being invited back to accept an honorary doctorate is truly special. I’m so proud of how much Northern Ireland has grown, especially in screen and storytelling, where there’s such momentum and heart. Ulster University has played a key role in that progress, and I’m honoured to celebrate alongside this inspiring class of graduates.”

Originally a graphic designer, Hilary McGrady first worked in brand and marketing before becoming director of a national arts charity. In 2002, she was seconded to become CEO of Belfast’s bid to become European Capital of Culture. Hilary joined the National Trust in 2006 as regional director for Northern Ireland, and held several national posts before being appointed as Director General in 2018.

Speaking ahead of the graduation ceremony, Hilary McGrady commented: “I am thrilled to have been granted this honorary doctorate. Northern Ireland is a special part of the world with a diverse and rich landscape, and Ulster University’s three campuses are the perfect springboard for students and their families to experience the best of what The National Trust has to offer. It is heartening to hear about the important research being carried out at Ulster University to protect our terrain and coast, and I am grateful to be recognised by an institution that values sustainability in this way.”

Also contributing to creating a more sustainable planet, retired paediatric nurse Donna Rainey is being honoured in recognition of her rewilding work, both locally and nationally. Spearheading the very successful ‘Don't mow, let it grow’ campaign, this initiative has now spread to many councils across the island of Ireland and further afield.

Lord William Hay and Mitchel McLaughlin, both former Speakers of the Northern Ireland Assembly, are being jointly recognised for the important work they each undertook during their tenures in the role, and for their efforts to develop political consensus and peace building.

Billy Murray made history as Northern Ireland's first professional world kickboxing champion. Over three decades, he won four titles across four weight divisions, and elevated kickboxing by producing TV programmes and hosting major events at venues including the Odyssey Arena, Waterfront Hall, and Ulster Hall, featuring international fighters and broadcasters. Today, as a coach and promoter, he remains dedicated to the sport and serves as a global ambassador.

David Clements is being recognised for his outstanding service as Honorary Treasurer at Ulster University. A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ireland, he retired in 2014 from a career spent with PwC. He now works in the voluntary and not for profit sectors in the areas of education, healthcare and the economically and socially marginalised.

Receiving an Honorary Doctorate for significant contribution to the arts, literature and public service, Francesca Kay is the Director of the British-Irish Association, a charitable organisation that has been working towards good relations between the peoples and governments of the UK and Ireland since its foundation in 1972. Francesca is also an award-winning novelist.

