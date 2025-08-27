Premium menswear brand Remus Uomo is relocating its Belfast store in a move that represents an investment of more than £500,000..the store is scheduled to open in late September 2025 (image credit: Remus Uomo)

Remus Uomo is relocating from Victoria Square to a larger, character-filled space as part of its strategy to enhance customer experience and drive long-term growth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premium menswear brand Remus Uomo is relocating its Belfast store in a move that represents an investment of more than £500,000.

The brand has moved from Victoria Square to a new flagship retail space at Unit 2, 16–22 Arthur Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spanning more than 5,500 sq ft across two floors, the store is almost double the size of its former Victoria Square unit.

All existing Victoria Square staff will transfer to the new location, alongside the creation of a new retail store director role and up to two additional positions.

Michael Finlay, brand director at Remus Uomo, said: "We had been looking for a larger space – and one with real character – to give us the scale and the environment to deliver the all-new, elevated flagship experience we are planning for our customers.

"Arthur Street offered the perfect setting to bring that vision to life, while keeping us at the heart of Belfast’s most exciting retail district."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remus Uomo was established in 1991 as part of Belfast-based fashion house Douglas & Grahame.

Adam Finlay, managing director of Douglas & Grahame Ltd, added: "This is a real moment for the brand. Over the past seven years we have been laying the foundations to take Remus Uomo into the future. Delivering a re-imagined flagship experience in the brand’s home city is a major step forward – one that allows us to strengthen our community in Belfast, deliver a connected retail experience, and set the business up for further growth."