Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) has acquired UK-based Transmission Investment (TI), a key player behind the planned LirIC electricity interconnector between Northern Ireland and Great Britain

The LirIC Project — a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea interconnector — aims to significantly enhance Northern Ireland’s energy security and integration with the wider UK grid. It is being developed by TI and has already reached important regulatory milestones with both UK and Northern Ireland energy authorities. TAQA’s acquisition is expected to accelerate the project’s progress and long-term investment potential.

TI is one of the UK’s largest offshore electricity transmission developers, with an established track record in operating transmission assets that connect offshore wind to the national grid. It is also a lead developer on both the LirIC and FAB Link interconnector projects, connecting the UK to Northern Ireland and France respectively, with a combined capacity of approximately 2GW.

Dr Afif Saif Al Yafei, CEO of TAQA Transmission, said: “Transmission grids are essential for enabling the global energy transition. IRENA estimates that from 2024 to 2030, around USD 717 billion per year must be invested in grid infrastructure and flexibility measures to align with a pathway that is compatible with a 1.5°C scenario.

"That is why we are pleased to announce TAQA Transmission’s first international acquisition, strengthening our growing portfolio and reinforcing TAQA’s role as a global leader in low-carbon power and water solutions. This deal will allow us to leverage the significant capabilities of TI to support our international growth strategy while contributing to the UK’s 2050 Net Zero programme and our wider sustainability ambitions.”

The acquisition marks TAQA Transmission’s first international deal as it seeks to expand globally, particularly in low-carbon power and transmission infrastructure. With over AED 15 billion (GBP £3 billion) in assets under management across 11 UK offshore transmission (OFTO) projects, TI will now form a core part of TAQA’s growing international operations.

Dr Chris Veal, founder and managing director of Transmission Investment, added: “We are pleased that TAQA has acquired Transmission Investment. TAQA’s experience, capability and backing will enable TI to continue to grow and play its part in the development of the UK transmission system in support of the energy transition.

"The UK’s targets of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030, and net zero by 2050, require a huge expansion of offshore and onshore transmission. TI is ready to contribute to this expansion. As a leader in the delivery of competitive UK transmission, we are committed to doing so cost-effectively for UK consumers, while ensuring safety and acting responsibly towards society and the environment.”