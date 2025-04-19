Pictured at the announcement of the 2025 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalists: Roisin Shanks, EY Partner, Martin Tierney of Seating Matters, Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland Managing Partner, George McKinney, Executive Director, Business Growth, Invest Northern Ireland. Photograph: Kelvin Boyes, PressEye Photography

William McColgan, director of McColgan’s Quality Foods in Strabane, Martin Tierney, director of Seating Matters and Pivotal CEO Terry Hughes are all vying for the top accolade.

Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland managing partner, said: “This is the 28th year of the Entrepreneur of the Year programme on the island of Ireland, and with every year the bar is raised higher in terms of the quality of the impressive entrepreneurs that submitted nominations. I know that our judging panel had a seriously difficult job selecting our 24 incredible finalists.

“From well known and loved consumer brands to pioneering life science and technology businesses, and so much more in between, our finalists, including those from Northern Ireland - Martin Tierney of Seating Matters, William McColgan of McColgans Quality Foods, and Terry Hughes of Pivotal - lead outstanding businesses creating opportunities and employment across the island of Ireland. The creation of world class businesses from across Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland has never been more important and our 24 finalists are leading the way.

William McColgan, director of McColgan’s Quality Foods in Strabane is a finalist in the 2025 EY Entrepreneur Of the Year (EoY) Awards

“Our finalists are exploring new markets and technologies to solve challenges and find solutions that will revolutionise their own industries, confirming this island’s exceptional reputation as a centre of excellence for innovation and business. I am delighted to formally welcome this year’s 24 finalists into the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year community and I look forward to working with them closely over the coming months."

Martin Tierney and Terry Hughes are all vying for the ‘international’ category while William McColgan is in the category, ‘established’.

William explained: “It is a genuine honour to be shortlisted in the 2025 EoY Awards. As always, the level of talent, ambition and innovation amongst the finalists is incredible and it is humbling to be in such company. “The recognition is also a reflection of the brilliant, talented people at every level of McColgan’s, who are driving the business forward collectively. I’m thrilled to be setting out on the EoY journey and look forward to getting to know the other finalists and sharing this experience together.”

Martin Tierney, director of Seating Matters is a finalist in the 2025 EY Entrepreneur Of the Year (EoY) Awards