The Economy Minister is visiting America where, along with officials from Invest NI, she will meet with senior executives from key US investors, and will engage with business leaders, potential new investors and industry networks

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has travelled to America to promote Northern Ireland as a leading location for innovation, investment and international trade, as well as a great place to visit.

The Minister is visiting Boston and New York where, along with officials from Invest NI, she will meet with senior executives from key US investors, and will engage with business leaders, potential new investors and industry networks. In addition, at a Tourism Ireland event, she will meet with leading American travel industry representatives to promote the north as a ‘must see’ destination for American visitors to Ireland.

Speaking from Boston the Minister said: “The United States remains one of our most important sources of inward investment with almost 300 US-owned businesses employing almost 32,000 people here.

"But investment is not a one-way process. Many companies from the north have also expanded into the US, creating jobs and driving innovation. Companies like Almac, Mallaghan Engineering and Randox are growing their presence in North America, underlining the mutual benefits of trade and investment.

“Strengthening these relationships is central to delivering my Economic Plan and this week I will reinforce the north’s position as an attractive, competitive, and strategic location for US businesses, while also supporting our companies to succeed internationally.”

The Minister added: “I will also be promoting our fantastic tourism offering to key players from the US travel industry. The United States is an extremely important market for our tourism sector and I am determined to continue to grow American visitor numbers to our regions in the years ahead.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald and CEO of Invest NI, Kieran Donoghue, pictured in Boston

The Minister will deliver keynote speeches at business events in both cities, highlighting the economic benefits of dual market access, Northern Ireland’s world-class talent, and the opportunities for US companies to invest and expand.

Highlighting the significance of US-NI relations, Kieran Donoghue, CEO of Invest NI, added: “US companies play a vital role in Northern Ireland’s economy, investing in key sectors such as financial services, cybersecurity, technology, and advanced manufacturing. Many of our leading investors, including Citi, Seagate, and Aflac, continue to reinvest and grow their operations in Northern Ireland, demonstrating confidence in our highly skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, and unique dual market access proposition.