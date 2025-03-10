The re-fit will allow the Banbridge headquarters of Clearhill to expand its customer base across the UK and Ireland and grow employee numbers

A £850,000 investment into the Banbridge headquarters of Clearhill, the leading provider of leisure vending machines and gift cards, will enable the company to expand its customer base across the UK and Ireland.

The works completed in December 2024, and have enabled the company to grow their employee numbers, which now sit at 41.

The refurbishment has enhanced the pre-existing headquarters to facilitate the company’s rising customer base across the UK, providing a new, modern, open-plan office space, an upgraded workshop for preparing and refurbishing products, enhanced boardroom space for training and meetings, a fully-equipped staff canteen, kitchen and social area, which also continues to grow.

John McAreavey, director at Clearhill, says the new roles that have been filled at the company include a new head of marketing and customer success manager, customer service agents, spray paint technicians, and a talent and culture manager to lead the company’s Lean culture.

He continued: “We will aim to have grown our team by approx. 40% in the next three years, considering our business aims and projections for 2025 through to 2027, and that begins with our investment in our facilities and our people to deliver those objectives.

“2025 will be a significant year for our FunHub brand, as we work towards opening our first FunHub retail outlet in England, a first of its kind which will demonstrate the bespoke nature of our products for our customers and our ability to create something that will work exclusively for their centres.

“We rounded off 2024 with a major contract announcement with Rushmere Shopping Centre, introducing our ClearGift software and gift card products for their shoppers and outlets as part of their £10million regeneration programme. We were delighted to win their Gift Card provider contract, which enhanced their offering for the busy Christmas shopping period.”

Director Brian McAreavey added: “As the retail and leisure industry continues to evolve, so must we, and our recent investments will enhance our ability as a business to serve our clients and customers better, aligning with our strategy of improvement and growth for the future. This project is a significant step in our journey as a business and as an employer.”

As the number one operator in Ireland, with a share of the GB market where it is the second biggest trader of its kind, Clearhill has been operating since 1992. The business provides a range of entertainment solutions from kiddie rides to claw machines via its FunHub brand, and Gift Card solutions via its Cleargift Brand, to 420 prominent retail locations across the UK and Ireland.