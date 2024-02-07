Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In his first official meeting as Economy Minister, Conor Murphy has met with the newly appointed CEO of Invest NI, Kieran Donoghue.

They discussed how the reform of Invest NI will be taken forward, after an Independent Review called for “profound change” in the organisation.

Commenting on the opportunities presented by the Windsor Framework the Economy Minister, said: “Now that businesses have certainty on our trading relationships it is time to take full advantage of the opportunities created by the Windsor Framework for both north-south and east-west trade.

"Dual market access can be used to grow local exports and serves as a Unique Selling Point for attracting high-quality inward investment. The Windsor Framework also protects the thriving All-Ireland economy and it is important to build on this for the benefit of all our people.”

On the future direction of Invest NI Minister Murphy, explained: “Going forward Invest NI must be fully committed to regional balance. Everyone should share in the benefits of prosperity. The agency’s primary focus must be on supporting small local businesses and start-ups which are the backbone of our economy. And Invest NI must play its part to tackle low productivity which is a fundamental driver of overall economic performance.”

Welcoming Mr Donoghue in his new role, the Minister, continued: “Kieran brings tremendous experience from the IDA and I look forward to working with him. Invest NI has many excellent people. With good leadership, a clear strategic focus, and a new structure, Invest NI can start to turn the dial on key economic indicators.”

