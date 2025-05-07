Pictured (L-R) at City Quays and on a Belfast Harbour pilot boat are Joe O’Neill, CEO of Belfast Harbour, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins MLA and Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners

New dual-purpose facility to support offshore wind assembly and world-class cruise tourism, backed by Shared Island collaboration with Port of Cork

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins MLA and Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA visited Belfast Harbour to see the planned location of a 50-acre offshore wind terminal and new home for visiting cruise ships.

With a view from the channel, aboard one of Belfast Harbour’s pilot boats, the Ministers were briefed on the plans for the new facility which, from 2028, will host some of the largest cruise vessels in the world. The dual-purpose site will also facilitate the assembly, maintenance and shipping of the next generation of offshore wind turbines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stage 1 of the project, to build a new deepwater berth, is already under construction, following a landmark £90m investment by Belfast Harbour. The project is a key deliverable of Belfast Harbour’s Advance Regional Prosperity 2025-2029 strategy.

Stage 2 will see the terminal further reinforced to handle the next generation of offshore wind turbines, with some core components weighing more than 1,000 tonnes. This stage will also enable the provision of shore power facilities, so that vessels can run on clean energy while docked.

As a Trust Port, Belfast Harbour is self-financing and invests all post-tax profits in developing the port and estate to benefit the city and wider region. The Ministers heard that in recognising the shared challenges and opportunities of offshore wind energy for both jurisdictions, Belfast Harbour has entered into an innovative collaboration with the Port of Cork, to enable the transformative potential of the offshore renewable sector across the island.

This collaboration aligns with the Shared Island approach outlined in the Irish Government’s Programme for Government; the Taoiseach recently announced an additional €1b for the Shared Island Fund in support of cross-border projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured (L-R) at City Quays and on a Belfast Harbour pilot boat are Joe O’Neill, CEO of Belfast Harbour, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins MLA and Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners

Both ports are jointly working with relevant departments to make a submission to the Shared Island Fund to support the partnership. Each port is seeking funding of around £50m to complete infrastructure works to enable the assembly of the next generation of wind turbines. It is anticipated that turbines assembled in Belfast and Cork will be shipped to and installed at wind farms in the Irish Sea, Celtic Sea and North Channel.

Belfast Harbour is currently the only port on the island with purpose-built offshore wind facilities, following an investment of £53m in 2013. The port is within a 200km range of 30 planned offshore wind farms with a projected capacity of more than 30 GW – enough to power 20 million homes. Given the economic opportunity for the region, Belfast Harbour is keen to expand its capacity, as Northern Ireland and its neighbours strive to meet clean energy targets.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins MLA said: “Ports will play an increasingly pivotal role in the delivery of offshore wind. As the technology evolves and the capacity of turbines grows, large-scale infrastructure such as deepwater berths and extensive port-side assembly and maintenance facilities will be critical. I was pleased to hear and see firsthand how Belfast Harbour is developing their offshore wind facilities, providing a unique service for the island and beyond.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, said: “I welcome Belfast Harbour’s plans to expand its offshore wind facilities. In order to meet our legal and moral obligations to be net zero by 2050, offshore wind energy production will become increasingly important. The transition to clean energy will benefit everyone on the island. Cruise tourism will also be supported by the project, which is currently worth an estimated £25m to the regional economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My officials are already engaged on Belfast Harbour’s Shared Island funding request, and I look forward to further conversations with my counterparts as this work progresses.”

Dr Theresa Donaldson, chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, explained: “Belfast Harbour is grateful to both Ministers for taking the time to visit and for their ongoing support and advocacy in relation to our Shared Island funding request.

“We are confident that if Shared Island funding can be secured, it would be game-changing, positioning the port and local supply chain as central to the deployment of high-capacity wind farms, with the potential for boosting sustainable employment opportunities and future-proofing skills in low-carbon technologies and advanced manufacturing.”

Joe O’Neill, chief executive, Belfast Harbour, added: “Both Belfast Harbour and our colleagues in the Port of Cork recognise that climate change is an urgent challenge impacting communities in both jurisdictions. By working in partnership, we can help Ireland and Northern Ireland reach their clean energy and net zero targets.