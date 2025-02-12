Family-run Proparamedics in Belfast has been bought by the leading provider of private ambulance services in Ireland, Medicall Ambulance Ltd

The leading provider of private ambulance services in Ireland, Medicall Ambulance Ltd, has announced the acquisition of Proparamedics – Northern Ireland’s first private ambulance company.

Established in 1999 by paramedic, John Cunningham, John’s sister, Heather Hamill-Vaughan has led Proparamedics for the past 15 years. The purchase of the business by Medicall will create the largest private ambulance provider in island of Ireland, offering coverage across 12 bases, with a combined team of 320 medical professionals and support staff and a 70-strong fleet of vehicles, which includes 60 state-of-the-art ambulances.

Both businesses will continue to operate under their respective names and will become part of the newly formed MCL Group, led by Medicall’s managing director, Jay Gibson. Heather Hamill-Vaughan will remain within the business in the newly created role of director of service delivery, Northern Ireland with Roderick Walsh continuing in the role of director of service delivery for Medicall.

Founded in 1993 by Paul M. ffrench-O’Carroll, Medicall is the leading provider of specialist ambulance services to public and private sector organisations in Ireland.

For managing director of Medicall, Jay Gibson, the acquisition of Proparamedics marks a return to his Northern Irish roots.

Commenting on the acquisition, Londonderry-born, Jay Gibson explained: “Over the years, Medicall and Proparamedics have worked side by side on several projects, and during this time, it was evident that both companies had many shared values.

“As we looked to fulfil our ambition of becoming the leading private ambulance provider across the island of Ireland, it was clear that the skills and expertise offered by the wider Proparamedics team were pivotal in achieving this goal.

“By combining our considerable resources and breadth of expertise, we can now confidently deliver an unrivalled service to our public and private sector clients, regardless of the size of their requirements.”

For Proparamedics managing director, Heather Hamill-Vaughan, today is a momentous occasion for the company which has been in family ownership for 25 years.

“I’m exceptionally proud of our team, and of the difference that we make to thousands of patients every single year,” continued Heather.

“Since my brother John founded the business with one ambulance back in 1999, our team has grown to 130 dedicated healthcare professionals, and by joining Medicall, I’m confident that we will be an important part of an exceptional service that prioritises its people and patients across Ireland.

“With the pressures on budgets building year-on-year, the delivery of healthcare is fundamentally changing. A more blended approach and innovative solutions will be critical as we look to the future, and by combining our resources, we will be well-placed to deliver an ever-greater level of care and service for patients when they need us most.”

As chairman of the MCL Group, Paul M. ffrench-O’Carroll concluded: “Leading the way in private ambulance services and training has been my focus for Medicall for over 30 years, and today, it’s without question that we have the resources, expertise and capacity to deliver unparalleled services to patients across the island of Ireland.

“The difference and impact that we can make by delivering a seamless service across the country will be hugely beneficial to our health service and private clients. Through our expanded team’s competence, compassion, and expertise, we will continue to deliver best-in-class ambulance services and training for all and achieving my ambition of offering ‘a career in Medicall.’”

