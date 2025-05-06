Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The businesses include Deluxe Art & Theme Ltd in Portadown, who are a fit-out contractor achieving global success and InspecVision Ltd based in Newtownabbey who manufacture 2D and 3D measurement systems

The recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise have been announced today (Tuesday), celebrating the achievements of leading businesses from across the UK and Channel Islands.

Two businesses in Northern Ireland have been recognised by His Majesty the King as among the best in the country, highlighting the ambition, ingenuity, and success of Northern Ireland’s diverse business community.

Two businesses in Northern Ireland have been recognised by His Majesty the King as among the best in the country, highlighting the ambition, ingenuity, and success of Northern Ireland's diverse business community. Pictured is executive chairman of The Deluxe Group, Colm O' Farrell

By supporting more people into work, developing new innovations and exporting the best Britain has to offer around the world, businesses like these play a key role in the UK Government’s mission to go further and faster for economic growth, and put more money in more working people’s pockets as part of the Plan for Change.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, said: “From InspecVision's cutting edge measurement systems to Deluxe Art & Theme's work on prestigious projects around the world, both these businesses represent the top tier of business talent across the UK.

“I wish both winners every success as they continue to grow, innovate and prosper, and commend the invaluable contributions they have already made to communities at home in Northern Ireland and abroad, helping to boost the UK economy.”

Secretary of State Hilary Benn, explained: “It’s fantastic to see these two innovative Northern Ireland businesses secure such a prestigious award from His Majesty the King. “Both Deluxe Art and Theme, which I visited last year, and InspecVision Ltd should be really proud of this well-deserved recognition of the talent and success of Northern Ireland. "Businesses like these are helping the UK Government’s growth mission of restoring stability, increasing investment, and reforming the economy to improve living standards across the UK.”

Deluxe Art & Theme Ltd in Portadown has had global success carrying out fit-out projects for theme parks around the world. They have completed work on Jurassic World, Disneyland Paris, and most recently, Universal Orlando’s new Harry Potter theme park, Epic Universe. They have been recognised in the International Trade category.

Executive chairman of The Deluxe Group, Colm O' Farrell, commented: "Everyone at The Deluxe Group is thrilled to win the King’s Award.

“This prestigious award is a testament to the hard work of our talented team whose creativity, innovation and can-do attitude has achieved success building enthralling experiences in the themed entertainment, luxury hospitality and cruise line sectors, driving exports from 11% to 56% of total sales.

Pictured is Dr. Jan Antonis, founder and managing director of InspecVision

“We acknowledge the continuing support from Invest NÍ, UK Export Finance, Department of Business and Trade, local universities, and NI Chamber of Commerce in achieving this success."

Newtownabbey’s InspecVision develops and manufactures a range of high accuracy 2D and 3D measurement systems.

Dr. Jan Antonis, founder and Managing Director of InspecVision, said: “It’s a tremendous honour and privilege to be awarded the King’s Award for Enterprise.

“Overseas growth has been at the heart of our organisation since we began, and this award recognises the unwavering hard work and dedication of our team and our worldwide distribution partners in delivering innovative solutions to manufacturers around the world.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise were previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and were renamed two years ago to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 59th year, has awarded over 8,000 companies since its inception in 1965.

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants – the King’s representatives in each county – will be presenting the Awards to businesses locally throughout the year. One representative from each winning business will also be invited to a special royal reception event.

Eligible businesses are free to apply for one or more categories. The recipients pass a robust assessment process, judged by experts from Invest NI, industry, academia, the voluntary sector, and senior officials in Whitehall. On that basis, each year, The King’s Awards for Enterprise recipients are recommended by the Prime Minister and approved by His Majesty The King.

Anne Beggs, chief operating officer at Invest Northern Ireland, added: “On behalf of Invest NI, I would like to congratulate our two local companies on receiving a prestigious King’s Award. This award celebrates the success of businesses that have led the way in growing in new markets. Deluxe Art Group and InspecVision are both successfully trading in Europe, Asia and the US, demonstrating just how much opportunity there is to sell Northern Ireland products and services in global markets.

