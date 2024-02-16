Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morrisons Daily has chosen EDGEPoS, the Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS) software created by Northern Ireland software firm Henderson Technology.

The new five-year partnership deal, agreed in January 2024, will see the new convenience stores run by the supermarket giant recommend the entire suite of products available from EDGEPoS to Morrisons Daily franchise customers.

Based in Newtownabbey, Henderson Technology already supplies EDGEPoS to over 940 sites across the UK and Australia, including all Spar, Eurospar and Vivo branded stores in Northern Ireland.

Ron Whitten, chief financial officer of Henderson Technology, said: “This agreement with Morrisons Daily marks a significant milestone for our industry leading EPOS solution, as we join forces to offer our entire suite of EDGEPoS products to all Morrisons Daily franchise customers.”

Darren Nickels, retail technology operations director at Henderson Technology, added “EDGEPoS is cutting-edge retail technology and delivers innovative solutions that meet the fast-changing high-tech needs of convenience and forecourt retailers. Together, we will provide Morrisons Daily retailers with new levels of success and a competitive edge through seamless integration and unparalleled support.”

The first installs under the new agreement have taken place at two forecourts in mid-Wales and T&K Foodmart convenience store in Kent.

Paul Dobson from Morrisons Daily, said: "We are delighted to announce Henderson Technology as our new EPOS partner for our Morrison Daily franchise stores.

"Following a thorough review we believe its EDGEPoS service will help to improve EPOS functionality for our franchises and the feedback from the first stores to receive the new kit has been really positive. We are looking forward to rolling it out to all our franchises in the coming months."