The FDi Intelligence ‘European Cities and Regions of the Future 2024’ report ranks Belfast fifth overall compared to other mid-sized cities.

Belfast was ranked number two for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) strategy, ahead of similar cities in the UK and Ireland, and was also ranked in the top 10 for investment potential and business friendliness.The report’s publication comes as Belfast City Council joins local Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) and other city partners to highlight opportunities for the city at the Belfast Summit, taking place today at the University of Ulster.A panel of local, national and global experts will gather to share their experiences of developing vibrant city centres and discuss ways to maximise Belfast’s potential.

Commenting on the new rankings, the Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Ryan Murphy, said: “This is an exciting time for Belfast, and the city region. We’re home to a thriving ecosystem of global brands, world-class researchers, and start-ups. Our geographic position means we’re perfectly positioned for significant trade with Dublin, London, Paris, New York and beyond.

“Our two outstanding universities, network of further education colleges and skills academies ensure the highly educated, adaptable talent pipeline needed to meet industry’s demands and our £1bn Belfast Region City Deal programme of investment is creating world-class visitor attractions, regenerating our towns and cities, and enhancing regional connectivity and infrastructure.

“The stunning Ulster University campus has transformed our city centre and the largest transport hub on the island of Ireland, Belfast Grand Central Station, is set to open this summer.

"Belfast is a fantastic place to live, work and set down roots - with wonderful education facilities, cultural experiences, and career opportunities – all in one of the most beautiful parts of the world.

“We already have an enviable track record of attracting global investors, significant growth ambitions and a £5.5bn investment and development pipeline available over the next decade. We’re prioritising Smart and Innovation Districts, our waterfront, city-centre living, active travel, and a green port.