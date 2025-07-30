From a four-acre field to a leading agri-food supplier, the Gilpin family marks six decades of dedication to quality, innovation, and local roots in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland family-run food wholesaler Gilfresh Produce is celebrating an 'incredible milestone' with 60 years of local excellence.

From its humble origins on the Gilpin family farm near Portadown, Gilfresh has grown into one of Northern Ireland’s leading suppliers of fresh, ready-to-cook vegetables, distributing quality produce across the island of Ireland.

The company officially launched its 60th anniversary celebrations at a recent staff summer barbecue, where three generations of the Gilpin family — Thomas, Ruth, and William — gathered to cut the commemorative cake.

We reach a very significant milestone at Gilfresh Produce this year as we look forward to celebrating 60 years in business,” they said. “We look forward to shining a light on our history and celebrating this amazing milestone with our team over the coming year."

Founded in 1965 by a then 15-year-old Thomas Gilpin, the business began with just four acres of scallions and cabbages grown to supply the Belfast Markets. A key turning point came in the 1980s when Gilfresh began supplying retail customers, including the former Stewarts Supermarkets, now Tesco.

The business continued to evolve, and in 1999, Thomas’s son William Gilpin joined full time. He now leads the company from its headquarters in Loughgall, County Armagh, with a focus on quality, sustainability, and innovation.

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart has praised the commitment and innovation of family-run business Gilfresh Produce following a recent visit to mark their 60th anniversary. Pictured with William Gilpin, managing director of Gilfresh Produce with Richard Gilpin, head of farm operations at the company

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart praised the company’s achievements during a visit to mark the anniversary.

She added: “It was a real pleasure to visit Gilfresh Produce and help celebrate an incredible milestone of 60 years of excellence in agri-food. This superb, family-run business has stayed true to its roots while embracing innovation, sustainability, and growth.

“Hearing about the inspiring journey from Thomas Gilpin MBE’s early days on the farm to today’s modern, thriving operation was very inspiring. With William Gilpin now leading the business into its next chapter, it is heartening to see that the core values of quality, commitment, and local pride remain at the very heart of Gilfresh. It truly is a family run business with Thomas’s brother Kenny and his family firmly committed to the growth of the overall business offering.

“I am incredibly proud to represent Upper Bann. It does my heart good to see family-run businesses like Gilfresh not only surviving but thriving, continuing to invest in the local economy and food supply chain.

“We had excellent discussions around future growth and innovation, as well as the pressing need for greater government recognition and support for the agri-food sector, particularly family-owned enterprises like Gilfresh.