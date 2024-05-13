Watch more of our videos on Shots!

M&S Food is giving away collectable Panini football stickers featuring Northern Ireland football heroes including Conor Bradley, Demi Vance, Shea Charles and Simone Magill in partnership with the Irish FA

M&S Food has kicked off a summer of football by teaming up with sticker giant Panini to launch an exclusive sticker collection featuring the stars of Northern Ireland's senior men’s and women’s international football teams.

This summer the food retailer is giving local football fans the chance to start collecting limited edition stickers of their favourite Northern Ireland football heroes like Conor Bradley, Demi Vance, Shea Charles and Simone Magill.

The collection features 50 stickers, made up of players and managers, and an album packed with quizzes and fascinating facts about the nation’s football icons, as well as nutritional advice for aspiring young footballers.

M&S Food has had a partnership with the Irish FA, alongside its counterparts in England, Scotland and Wales, since 2022 aimed at using the power of football to help families make healthier choices.

The ‘Eat Well, Play Well’ campaign links the eating habits of Northern Ireland’s footballing heroes to how they play, promoting positive healthy eating messages for kids in a way that’s engaging, relatable and drives change.

Helping launch the limited edition Northern Ireland football sticker collection, senior women's international Demi Vance, said: "It's an absolute dream come true to see myself on a Panini sticker.

“Growing up collecting football stickers of my footballing heroes like Ronaldo, Mia Hamm, Messi and Marta was a big part of my love for the game.

“It's incredible to be part of a campaign that not only reignites that childhood excitement but also promotes health and well-being through football.”

M&S is also encouraging shoppers to use their local store’s Facebook page to swap cards with people in their area, by posting what they have and what they need.

Ryan Lemon, regional manager of M&S Northern Ireland, added: "We’re delighted to collaborate with Panini and the Irish FA to bring this special sticker collection to our customers in Northern Ireland.

“As a lifelong football fan who grew up swapping Panini stickers and chasing those elusive ‘shinies’ with friends at school, I'm thrilled to help reignite that same excitement for a new generation.

“This campaign offers a fantastic opportunity to create a fun, engaging way for families and fans to connect with their favourite Northern Ireland players and learn about the benefits of making healthier eating choices."