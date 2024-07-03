Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Surplus bread baked that day turned into delicious frozen garlic bread as part of M&S' Plan A commitment to halve food waste by 2029/2030

Four M&S stores in Northern Ireland are now part of the retailer's popular frozen garlic bread scheme, designed to reduce in-store food waste.They are among 60 new stores to begin selling delicious frozen garlic bread, made from unsold bakery loaves, baked in-store daily.At the end of each day, unsold loaves are prepared and filled with garlic butter by in-store bakery colleagues, before being frozen so as to extend shelf life by 40 days.Customers can choose from a Garlic Baguette or Boule, San Francisco sourdough Garlic Bread or West Country Cheddar and Red Leicester Garlic Cob.

Ryan Lemon, regional manager for M&S in Northern Ireland, said: "We are delighted to now be able to offer this initiative in four of our stores here. It's the perfect way to use the surplus fresh bread made each day and the loaves make really delicious garlic bread that offers great value."We're really passionate about minimising food waste in our stores and this is just another step in the right direction. Our customers have been asking for it and we're delighted to see the response now that it is finally here."The introduction of the initiative in selected stores in Northern Ireland brings the total number of stores participating across the UK to 450. Last year, the retailer sold 1.4million of the re-purposed loaves across all its stores.The initiative is part of M&S' Plan A to commitment to halve food waste by 2029/30. The retailer is targeting becoming a net zero business across its operations and entire value chain by 2040 - 10 years earlier than the Government's UK wide strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four M&S stores in Northern Ireland are now part of the retailer's popular frozen garlic bread scheme, designed to reduce in-store food waste. Pictured is M&S Foyleside store manager, Tanya Magee