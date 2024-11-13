Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Owners shocked as name called out for prestigious People’s Choice award voted by the public adding ‘Here’s to the next 100 years of Foster and Sons Removals!’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A historic Northern Ireland removals and storage business has triumphed at the prestigious Irish Family Business Awards 2024, claiming the People's Choice Award for Best Family Business in Ulster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foster and Sons, a fifth-generation family-run firm based in Co. Down, was a finalist in two key categories: Best Small Family Business and Family Business Longevity. Despite not winning in those categories, the business emerged as a crowd favourite, taking home the public-voted award for the top family business in Ulster.

The firm’s owners, Paul and Meabh Foster, attended the ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Blanchardstown in Dublin, where they were taken by surprise when their name was called for the prestigious accolade.

“We couldn’t believe it when they called our name out,” Meabh said, reflecting on the win. “It was such a privilege to have been voted the People’s Choice, especially because it was voted by the public. We are so appreciative of all the support we received.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The journey to the award involved a surge of public support following a feature story in the News Letter in October, which sparked significant online interaction and votes for the family business. Meabh also expressed gratitude to the News Letter for their coverage, noting how pivotal the local support had been in securing the win.

“We are so thankful to everyone who voted for us. The day was an unforgettable experience, and we met some incredible people from other family businesses. It was an honour to be there and to walk away with this award,” she added.

Foster and Sons, a fifth-generation family-run firm based in Co. Down scoops Irish Family Business Awards 2024 title, claiming the People's Choice Award for Best Family Business in Ulster. Pictured is owners, Paul and Meabh Foster, at the ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Blanchardstown in Dublin

Founded in the late 1800s by Paul’s great-grandfather, the business began with a simple horse and cart. Over the decades, Foster and Sons has evolved into a well-established removals and storage company, currently based on Belfast’s Holywood Road. Today, it operates with a fleet of four trucks, a storage warehouse, and a dedicated team of staff who provide a range of services, including packing, cleaning, and even house clearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the achievement, Paul shared his pride in the business’s long-standing presence in the community: “My family business has been part of the wider Belfast community for over 100 years.

"It was this community and our loyal customers that helped us win this award. We have helped so many people and families move house over the last four generations, and those customers come back to us time and again. We couldn’t have done it without their support.

"My dad, grandfather and great grandfather would be so proud if they could see the business now, and of the support we got in the run up to the awards ceremony. We have a great team of staff who help make this business what it is, and I am very grateful to them, as well as everyone who voted for us.

"Here’s to the next 100 years of Foster and Sons Removals!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad