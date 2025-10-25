Daughter thanks community for decades of support as hundreds pay tribute to her father, John Bradley of WatchCraft..‘We also wanted to thank everyone in Bangor for the support they gave my dad over his years there’

Northern Ireland has paid heartfelt tribute to one of its most respected craftsmen following the passing of John Bradley, owner of WatchCraft in Bangor, who died last week.

Originally from Lisburn, Mr Bradley had been a familiar face in the town for more than four decades, faithfully serving generations of customers with his skill, warmth, and dedication to his craft.

In a heartfelt message shared yesterday (Friday) on the community page The City of Bangor – Its Past, Present and Future, his daughter Hilary Harbinson wrote: “Hi there. I just wanted to let you know that my dad and owner of WatchCraft in Albert Street, John Bradley passed away on 18th October 2025. He was there for 41 years serving the people of Bangor.”

She added: “The shop remains open from Saturday this week with stock being sold at 25% off, we expect to be closed by the new year.

"We also wanted to thank everyone in Bangor for the support they gave my dad over his years there.”

Within 24 hours, the post had received nearly 500 comments, with customers and friends expressing sympathy to the family and sharing cherished memories. Many described John as a “true gentleman”, a “talented and helpful man”, and a “legend”, calling his passing “the end of an era.”

Just last month, John, aged 73, had shared his plans to retire after 41 years in business, marking what was to be the close of a remarkable chapter in Bangor’s high street history.

John first opened WatchCraft in 1984 alongside business partner Albert Finlay, following the closure of the old Co-Op on Main Street, where the pair had managed the jewellery section. When the department store made way for a new shopping development, the two men pooled their savings — around £300 each, equivalent to £2,500 today — to start a business of their own.

From those humble beginnings, WatchCraft became a fixture of the town. Customers travelled from across Northern Ireland, and even posting items from as far as the Isle of Man, to have their watches and clocks repaired by John’s steady hands and trusted expertise.

After Albert’s passing in 2010, John continued to run the shop alone, staying true to the traditional “make and mend” philosophy that had always set his work apart.

In later years, he was joined by his daughter-in-law Deborah, who is married to his son Philip. Together, they upheld WatchCraft’s reputation for excellent service and genuine personal care — values that John embodied every day.

His passing leaves a quiet space on Albert Street and in the hearts of many who knew him — not just as a craftsman, but as a friend, neighbour, and true gentleman.