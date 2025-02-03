After the success of its previous spot on Commercial Court, the café is set to become a must-visit destination for both locals and visitors alike, with thoughtful design and a delicious new menu

Belfast’s beloved Neighbourhood Café has found its ‘forever home’ after opening the doors at a new state-of-the-art location on 61 Donegall Street,, marking an exciting new chapter.

An investment of more than £400,000 has been made in the bespoke fit out of the new Neighbourhood Café, which has been supported by funding from Whiterock Finance.

After the success of its previous spot on Commercial Court, the café is now poised to become a must-visit destination for both locals and visitors, thanks to its thoughtful design and a refreshed menu featuring both beloved classics and new must-try dishes.

Neighbourhood Café co-founders Oisín McEvoy and Ryan Crown in front of their newly opened premises on 61 Donegall Street, Belfast

Co-founders Oisín McEvoy and Ryan Crown are excited about the new space, which blends the warmth and character of Belfast with a modern, inviting environment. Designed by Crown Creative, the new café is a community-centered space with a striking central island bar that invites socializing. Upholstered seating, natural oak, rustic brick, and brass details complement the cozy yet contemporary atmosphere.

The café continues its commitment to sourcing all ingredients locally, and highlights from the menu include Turkish Eggs, Chorizo Hash, Banana Bread French Toast, seasonal porridge, artisan pastries, and expertly brewed Irish coffee.

Oisín, co-founder of Neighbourhood Café, explained: “The opening of our new premises on Donegall Street is a major milestone in the story of Neighbourhood. A lot of hard work has been put in by a lot of people to ensure that our forever home in Belfast perfectly encapsulates the Neighbourhood vibe, and I think we’ve done just that.

Neighbourhood Café co-founders Oisin McEvoy and Ryan Crown with Simon Worthington McQueen, Managing Director of Crown Creative and Rhona Barbour of Whiterock Finance

“We wanted to create a fresh new spot that feels like a proper neighbourhood hub – a local spot where people can kick back in a booth over great food, chatting or making plans for the weekend”.”

Fellow co-founder, Ryan Crown continued: “Our mission has always been to authentically share our passion for hospitality in a warm and welcoming way through sincerely warm service, excellent brunch food, and specialty coffee, served in beautiful surroundings, all while celebrating Irish producers and culture.

“Moving only a short distance means we can continue to serve our very loyal existing customers, but the larger, more prominent location also means we’ll be able to attract new customers including tourists, students and workers. People are at the core of everything we do at Neighbourhood. We started Neighbourhood to create a place that not only customers get to enjoy but staff love to work in and this unit will help us to do both.”

Operated by the British Business Bank, Whiterock manages the debt fund for IFNI, offering loans of £25,000 up to £2m.

Interior of newly re-opened Neighbourhood Café at 61 Donegall Street, Belfast

Rhona Barbour, director at Whiterock, said: “It is great to be able to support the team behind Neighbourhood Café with the fit out and opening of their new site, which will be the business’s flagship location for years to come.

“The brand has built a great reputation for its coffee, its food, its service and its interior design, and we look forward to seeing its continued growth as a lynchpin of the Cathedral Quarter’s hospitality offer in the future.”

Sue Barnard, senior investment manager, nations and regions investment funds at the British Business Bank added: “Northern Ireland has a burgeoning food and drink scene with some brilliant restaurants, cafes and bars celebrating our great local produce.

“It is particularly pleasing to see Neighbourhood Café continue to grow and evolve and it is clear they have built up a large customer base through hard work, excellent customer service and of course outstanding food.

Interior of newly re-opened Neighbourhood Café at 61 Donegall Street, Belfast

“Helping businesses, like Neighbourhood Café take the next step on their growth journey is exactly why the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland was introduced and I am looking forward to seeing what’s next for Ryan and Oisin.”

In addition to operating the café in the Cathedral Quarter, Neighbourhood also license their brand to the world-famous Irish Bar, The Dead Rabbit, opening the first location in partnership with Dead Rabbit in April 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Located in the heart of Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, Neighbourhood Café has become a staple of the community since opening in 2021. With two locations – Belfast and Austin, Texas – it continues to offer fresh, delicious food and exceptional coffee in a warm and welcoming environment.