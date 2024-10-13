New 88-bedroom Belfast boutique hotel set for approval

By Claire Cartmill
Published 13th Oct 2024, 13:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The proposed scheme is being developed by Oakmount and will be operated by Press Up under The Dean brand

Plans for a new boutique hotel at a prominent location in Belfast are set to move forward after being recommended for approval.

TSA Planning is seeking approval for the redevelopment of 34-44 Bedford Street and 6 Clarence Street to create a 88-bedroom hotel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scheme includes a two-storey rooftop extension, restaurant and bar offerings and gym facilities.

A CGI of 34-44 Bedford Street (Image credit: TODD Architects/TSA Planning)A CGI of 34-44 Bedford Street (Image credit: TODD Architects/TSA Planning)
A CGI of 34-44 Bedford Street (Image credit: TODD Architects/TSA Planning)

In plans drawn up by Belfast’s TODD Architects, new dormer windows would be added on the roof alongside internal and external refurbishment and alterations.

The proposed scheme is being developed by Oakmount and will be operated by Press Up under The Dean brand.

Read More
Popular Northern Ireland bar and restaurant to reopen this week - with its re-la...

Conservation Area Consent is also needed for part demolition of existing buildings

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to a planning report to be scrutinised next week by Belfast City Council's planning committee, the height, scale, form and design of the proposed rooftop extension are considered to be in keeping with the building and the Conservation Area.

The more traditional shopfront elements of the ground floor frontage are being retained, including a recessed doorway, while those elements considered to be less traditional and of less architectural merit are being replaced with a traditional shop front style façade, respecting the character of the building.

The setting of nearby listed buildings, notably the Ulster Hall, are also said to be safeguarded.

It is recommended that planning permission and Conservation Area Consent are granted subject to conditions and a Section 76 Planning Agreement.

More in Insider

Related topics:Belfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice