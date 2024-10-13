New 88-bedroom Belfast boutique hotel set for approval
Plans for a new boutique hotel at a prominent location in Belfast are set to move forward after being recommended for approval.
TSA Planning is seeking approval for the redevelopment of 34-44 Bedford Street and 6 Clarence Street to create a 88-bedroom hotel.
The scheme includes a two-storey rooftop extension, restaurant and bar offerings and gym facilities.
In plans drawn up by Belfast’s TODD Architects, new dormer windows would be added on the roof alongside internal and external refurbishment and alterations.
The proposed scheme is being developed by Oakmount and will be operated by Press Up under The Dean brand.
Conservation Area Consent is also needed for part demolition of existing buildings
According to a planning report to be scrutinised next week by Belfast City Council's planning committee, the height, scale, form and design of the proposed rooftop extension are considered to be in keeping with the building and the Conservation Area.
The more traditional shopfront elements of the ground floor frontage are being retained, including a recessed doorway, while those elements considered to be less traditional and of less architectural merit are being replaced with a traditional shop front style façade, respecting the character of the building.
The setting of nearby listed buildings, notably the Ulster Hall, are also said to be safeguarded.
It is recommended that planning permission and Conservation Area Consent are granted subject to conditions and a Section 76 Planning Agreement.
