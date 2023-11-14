New Amazon figures reveal Northern Ireland SMEs have recorded a staggering £55million in export sales
The statistics are taken from the latest Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub, which reveals the company’s regional investments across the UK since 2010.
The annual Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features data on the number of jobs Amazon has created regionally, the number of local, independent small businesses supported by Amazon and the export sales achieved by businesses in Northern Ireland who sell products on Amazon.
Since 2010 Amazon has invested over £95 million in Northern Ireland, and to date the firm has created more than 100 full and part-time jobs in the province.
Andrew Francis Mambe Mabian, delivery station manager at Amazon in Portadown, explained: “Northern Ireland has been a fantastic home to Amazon since we first opened our doors here, and we’re proud to continue positively impacting the regional economy through investments, creating jobs and supporting the growth of small businesses.
“Alongside supporting local businesses and creating jobs, training and development opportunities for our team, we’re also pleased to continue our support of the local community. In 2023, our teams in Northern Ireland have supported a wide range of organisations including Cancer Fund for Children and Foodstock Charity through donations and volunteering.
"This support of our community is something we’re looking forward to continuing over the coming weeks and months.”
In Northern Ireland, there are more than 1,000 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners.
Small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recorded over £40million of export sales in 2022.