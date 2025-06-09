Jacqueline Liddicoat has been named head of market intelligence and data management

New appointments set to enhance data-driven decision making across Northern Ireland’s livestock and meat industry

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) has announced two strategic appointments to its market intelligence and data management department, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality analysis and insight for the agri-food industry.

Jacqueline Liddicoat has been named head of market intelligence and data management, while Rebekah Davidson joins the team as assistant agricultural market analyst.

In her new role, Jacqueline Liddicoat will lead LMC’s efforts to expand its analytic capabilities, develop new data sources, and provide evidence-based research to inform a wide range of stakeholders — from family-run farms to multinational food processors and retailers.

Rebekah Davidson, as assistant agricultural market analyst, will focus on delivering timely and accurate insights into trends, pricing and consumer behaviour in Northern Ireland’s beef and sheep sectors. She will also contribute to data visualisation and reporting initiatives aimed at making complex market information more accessible to farmers and industry partners.

An LMC spokesperson said: “These appointments reflect our ongoing dedication to equipping Northern Ireland’s livestock sector with the data and analysis it needs to thrive in a dynamic market environment.