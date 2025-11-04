The new Bridgewater Retail Park store launch on November 11 creates 30 jobs, offers multi-buy bargains, and rewards early shoppers with vouchers, raffle prizes, and a chance to fill their trolley for free

Iceland Foods will be opening the doors to a brand-new The Food Warehouse store in Banbridge, expanding its product offering and giving local residents a new, enhanced shopping experience.

The store is located on Bridgewater Retail Park with the opening on Tuesday, November 11 generating an estimated 30 additional jobs for the local community.

To celebrate the store opening, The Food Warehouse is giving away £1,500 worth of The Food Warehouse vouchers to the first 150 customers in the queue.

With an Iceland store already located on Newry Street, Banbridge, the launch of a new The Food Warehouse store in the area means that local shoppers have even more access to market-leading deals and big-brand products.

The Food Warehouse was introduced in 2014, with stores often double the size of traditional Iceland locations, offering a much larger range of goods and bigger packs for even better value. The stores are designed to look like a warehouse, with wide shopping

aisles and large spaces – offering the perfect environment for customers to buy their favourite products.

For one day only, The Food Warehouse at Bridgewater Retail Park will have a number of exclusive deals available to customers across the store. Anyone attending on the opening day can make the most of the following one-off offers: Pepsi Max Cans - 24 pack, £7 – was £12; Velvet Classic Quilted Toilet Tissue - 24 pack, £5 – was £8.50; Thompson Punjana Tea Bags - 440 pack, £7 - was £9.25; Surf – 100 washes, £7.50 - was £12; Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps Box, 20 pack, £3.50 - was £5.25; White Rock Water - 18 pack, £2.50 - was £3.95 and Cadbury’s Multipack Chocolate Bars – 7 pack, £1.75 each – was £3.20.

Not only that, every customer in the queue before 7:30am on the November 11 will be given a raffle ticket, entering them into a draw to win the chance to take part in a supermarket sweep-style challenge. Each winning customer will be able to fill their trolley for free for 90 seconds.

At 7:45am additional winners will be drawn for further exciting prizes, including seven Tower Air Fryers. One Daewoo Double Drawer Air Fryer is also up for grabs for the person who correctly guesses how many sweets are in a jar.

Kristian Barrett, Group retail director at Iceland Foods, said: “We’re excited to be opening our new store in Banbridge, bringing more fantastic deals and a brilliant range of frozen, grocery and fresh foods to local shoppers.

“We can’t wait to open our doors and see our customers enjoy the unrivalled variety available across the store.”

The new Banbridge store will offer multi-buy deals, including 5 for £5, 3 for £10 and 8 for £10 deals, alongside exclusive The Food Warehouse ranges, such as Slimming World, Cathedral City, TGI Friday’s and more.

Shoppers who are over 60 can take advantage of Iceland’s 10% discount, available every Tuesday across stores. Customers can find out information about further offers on the Bonus Club app.

The new store will be open from:

8am – 9pm, Monday – Wednesday

8am – 10pm Thursday – Friday

8am – 9pm on Saturdays

1pm – 6pm on Sundays