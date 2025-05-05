Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lurgan-based tech firm GCD Technologies has delivered a car park management system for McCausland Airport Parking, which in its first year saved over 7,000 hours of customer time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An innovative digital transformation project at the McCausland Airport Parking at Belfast International Airport has saved over 7,000 hours of customer time in its first year and delivered considerable cost-savings for the business. The initiative, carried out by Lurgan’s GCD Technologies, saw McCausland’s online booking and car park management system completely rebuilt, replacing decades of manual management. The considerable benefits for the business and its customers include a swifter check-in experience of up to seven minutes per customer during peak times (over 7,000 hours per annum), as well as better scheduling of bus transfers and customer pick-ups. McCausland Airport Parking, which offers a valet parking service, was experiencing a range of challenges including around space utilisation, vehicle tracking, and coordinating car washing and workshop services. GCD’s key objectives were to improve operational efficiency, enhance capacity management, ease check-in pressures, improve traceability, and maximise revenue per space.

Services provided by GCD included an innovation discovery sprint, software development consultancy, digital transformation, and custom software development. Key aspects of the solution delivered by GCD included a mobile application for car park operators, an automated check-in function, vehicle tracking and automated space allocation. Also developed was a customer facing app and website to improve the car park booking process and experience. Andrew Gough, CEO at GCD Technologies, said: “The new car park management system delivers significant time savings, enhanced customer satisfaction and cost reductions, all of which have had a substantially positive impact for the business, its team and its customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lurgan-based tech firm GCD Technologies has delivered a car park management system for McCausland Airport Parking, which in its first year saved over 7,000 hours of customer time. Pictured is Richard Hill, product manager and Conor Owens, account manager at GCD Technologies with Emma McCausland, director at McCausland Airport Parking

"Key innovations like vehicle tracking, automated space allocation and seamless integrations have delivered impactful results including new revenue opportunities through better capacity management and up-selling, and maximising revenue per space in the competitive airport parking industry.” Emma McCausland, director at McCausland Airport Parking, explained: “Our new system has seamlessly integrated and streamlined our processes. It sets a new standard for car park management. Staff are enjoying the benefits of vehicle tracking, insightful analytics, and automated task management.

"The GCD team were excellent to work with, from the initial discovery sprint, which we found very beneficial in aligning our team and defining our requirements, to the development of our new CPMS and online booking system.” GCD Technologies is a leading provider of custom software solutions including providing consultancy and development. Its customers include many of Northern Ireland’s top 100 companies including Fane Valley, CDE, Wilsons Auctions and Coca-Cola.