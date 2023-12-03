In addition, Jollyes intends to launch its first-ever TV advertising campaign as it supports its market-leading position in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland pet retailer Jollyes has revealed plans to open its 99th UK store in Connswater Shopping Centre, Belfast.

Set to open its doors to customers early March 2024, Jollyes Connswater store will be its third in Belfast and its 15th in Northern Ireland.

The new store will create jobs and bring the total number of Jollyes colleagues employed in Northern Ireland to nearly 200.

In addition, Jollyes intends to launch its first-ever TV advertising campaign as it supports its market-leading position in Northern Ireland. The campaign will launch in the first calendar quarter of 2024 around the time Connswater opens.

The Pet Industry Federation’s 2023 retail chain of the year, Jollyes has also confirmed its strongest-ever first half trading performance for the 26 weeks to November 27 2023.

During the quarter, Jollyes posted its highest-ever trust pilot scores, opened eight stores and confirmed it now expects to open its 100th store ahead of schedule in early 2024.

Along with a record year of sales, Jollyes is set to open its 99th store at Connswater Shopping Centre in Belfast. Pictured are Jollyes CEO Joe Wykes with spaniel puppy Teddy

The nationwide pet superstore’s FY24 first half saw a continuation of the market out-performance it has maintained for the last three years.

Total sales for the first half of its 2024 financial year were £70m, 31% higher than the £54m posted for H1 in the prior year.

In the first half of FY24, Jollyes added eight new stores in Swindon, Belfast (Boucher Road), Merthyr Tydfil, Harrogate, Widnes), Swadlincote, Reading and Hull bringing the total number of Jollyes stores to 98. Jollyes has now added 31 stores to its estate over the last two years, an increase of over 40%.

Commenting on the delivery of the record-breaking half year, Jollyes’ chief executive officer Joe Wykes, said: “There’s no doubt we’ve had a tremendous six months, delivering for customers, our people and our shareholders.

“And as always, behind the numbers sits the hard work of our 1,000-plus strong team as we transform this business with real pace – they continue to inspire me every day.