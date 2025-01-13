Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Educated in Belfast, Neil Crockett has held a variety of senior UK and international positions at Cisco, was the founding CEO of the Digital Catapult innovation centres and most recently was the chief digital officer at Rolls-Royce PLC

Northern Ireland’s science and technology hub Catalyst has appointed Co Tyrone man and former chief digital officer at Rolls-Royce PLC as its new chairman.

Formerly known as the NI Science Park, Catalyst is an independent, non-profit science and technology hub with a vision of opportunity for all through world-leading innovation and supporting entrepreneurship in Northern Ireland from its campuses in Belfast and Londonderry.

Neil Crockett, who is currently deputy chairman of Catalyst and has been a board member for four years, replaces outgoing chairman Ellvena Graham, who has stepped down from the role after four years.

Originally from Co Tyrone and educated in Belfast, Neil has held a variety of senior UK and international positions at Cisco, was the founding CEO of the Digital Catapult innovation centres, and most recently was the chief digital officer at Rolls-Royce PLC.

Neil has previously served on the board of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology Steering Group and the Matrix NI Digital ICT panel and is a current member of the Queen’s Awards for Industry Innovation Panel and Board of Trustees at Barnardo’s. He is also an advisor to Belfast-based energy services company Joulen, which has developed an AI platform that helps customers manage alternative energy assets.

Neil said: “Having been involved in the local innovation ecosystem for over a decade, I’m delighted to be taking over as chairman of Catalyst at this exciting, pivotal time in its evolution. I would like to thank Ellvena for the fantastic job she has done in guiding Catalyst and leading the board.

“The goals set out last month in a new strategy developed in collaboration with our partners are far reaching – to make us one of the top three areas of the UK for innovation driven enterprises and to make entrepreneurship accessible to everyone here, from all communities, by 2035.

"We have an opportunity to transform NI’s entrepreneurial landscape and I look forward to helping drive that transformation as Chairman.”

Outgoing chairman Ellvena Graham continued: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Catalyst and am very proud of what has been achieved during my tenure, including the launch of our inclusive innovation strategy, the Stryve and Role Models programmes, and the launch of our new goals to 2035.

“I wish Neil the very best as he leads the Catalyst board into an important new phase for the organisation. He has a rich mix of global and UK business operational experience and skills which will no doubt be invaluable to Catalyst as it enters this new chapter.”

Steve Orr, CEO of Catalyst, added: “I am pleased to welcome Neil as our new chairman and would like to once again thank Ellvena for her guidance and leadership over the past four years. Both the new and previous chairman share Catalyst’s passion for entrepreneurship, inclusive innovation and ambition for Northern Ireland.”