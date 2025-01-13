Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Among the 100 featured businesses are two companies from Northern Ireland - a healthcare app based in Belfast and a body armor manufacturer based in Bangor

For its 17th year, the prestigious Startups 100 Index has unveiled its 2025 line up, showcasing the most promising UK startups.

Among the 100 featured businesses are two companies from Northern Ireland - Eolas Medical, a healthcare app based in Belfast and Vikela, a body armor manufacturer based in Bangor.

The Startups 100 Index, compiled by Startups.co.uk, highlights young businesses excelling in innovation, market opportunity, solid financial performance and customer engagement.

This year’s list demonstrates the rising entrepreneurial spirit in Northern Ireland, with the region’s businesses standing out despite post-pandemic and ongoing economic challenges.

At number 10 is Eolas Medical, founded in 2019 by Dr. Declan Kelly, is revolutionizing healthcare knowledge management with a platform that consolidates thousands of documents into one accessible portal, offering comprehensive guidance, secure messaging, and streamlined access to essential information. Used by 80% of NHS Trusts and 200,000 users worldwide, the company aims to expand to one million registered users.

Meanwhile at number 16 is Vikela, established in 2020 by Peter Gilleece, which is reshaping the body armor industry after learning how cumbersome and unsafe traditional designs were, particularly for women and diverse body types. Using his mechanical engineering expertise, Peter developed lighter, better-fitting armor made from Kevlar and carbon fiber. Vikela is now the world's first producer of 3D-printed body armor that offers equal protection for all genders, many size options, and is also 100% recyclable.

Zohra Huda, editor of Startups.co.uk, praised the inclusion of Eolas Medical and Vikela, highlighting that success can flourish outside of London. Zohra, added: “Who says you need to be born in the capital to succeed? This year’s Startups 100 index proves that inspiration, innovation and ingenuity is in abundance in Northern Ireland with Eolas Medical and Vikela leading the charge in spite of the challenges of the post-Covid and current economic landscape. Watch out London.”

To support the launch of this year’s list, Startups also surveyed 531 business leaders and found 80% of Northern Irish business leaders are optimistic about 2025, a significant rise from the previous year’s 50%. This optimism reflects the resilience and innovative spirit of local entrepreneurs.