‘New chapter’ as Northern Ireland hotel gets new owners after 23 years

By Claire Cartmill
Published 30th Jul 2024, 20:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Simpson brothers who own Belfast’s Lansdowne and Benedicts hotels have taken over Da Vinci’s Hotel on Culmore Road in Londonderry

A Northern Ireland’s hotel has changed hands for the first time in the 23 years since it was founded.

Brothers Patrick and Edmund Simpson from Donegal who own Belfast’s Lansdowne and Benedicts hotels have taken over Da Vinci’s Hotel on Culmore Road in Londonderry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The venue has 64 hotel bedrooms and a number of self-contained apartments.

Read More
Fishy business: Northern Ireland pet shop has closed its doors for the final tim...

An emotional post on social media yesterday (Monday) paid tribute to the former owner Garvan O'Doherty who opened the hotel in 2001.

It stated: “Today marks a new chapter for Da Vinci’s Hotel as we officially say goodbye to our former owner, the Garvan O’Doherty Group.

“The Garvan O’Doherty Group have, over the years, been wonderful custodians of our amazing hotel, and we wish them every success with their future endeavours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A Northern Ireland’s hotel has changed hands for the first time in the 23 years since it was founded. Brothers Patrick and Edmund Simpson from Donegal who own Belfast’s Lansdowne and Benedicts hotels have taken over Da Vinci’s Hotel on Culmore Road in Londonderry. Credit: FacebookA Northern Ireland’s hotel has changed hands for the first time in the 23 years since it was founded. Brothers Patrick and Edmund Simpson from Donegal who own Belfast’s Lansdowne and Benedicts hotels have taken over Da Vinci’s Hotel on Culmore Road in Londonderry. Credit: Facebook
A Northern Ireland’s hotel has changed hands for the first time in the 23 years since it was founded. Brothers Patrick and Edmund Simpson from Donegal who own Belfast’s Lansdowne and Benedicts hotels have taken over Da Vinci’s Hotel on Culmore Road in Londonderry. Credit: Facebook

“Our hotel will continue to operate as normal however, our kitchen will be operating on a reduced capacity (Breakfast only). Please keep an eye for further updates.

“We’re all incredibly excited here at Da Vinci’s Hotel to work with our new owners and we look forward to welcoming you all to our wonderful hotel. As we embark on our new journey of delivering unparalleled hospitality to the people of Derry-Londonderry and beyond.”

Related topics:HotelBelfastNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.