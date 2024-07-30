‘New chapter’ as Northern Ireland hotel gets new owners after 23 years
A Northern Ireland’s hotel has changed hands for the first time in the 23 years since it was founded.
Brothers Patrick and Edmund Simpson from Donegal who own Belfast’s Lansdowne and Benedicts hotels have taken over Da Vinci’s Hotel on Culmore Road in Londonderry.
The venue has 64 hotel bedrooms and a number of self-contained apartments.
An emotional post on social media yesterday (Monday) paid tribute to the former owner Garvan O'Doherty who opened the hotel in 2001.
It stated: “Today marks a new chapter for Da Vinci’s Hotel as we officially say goodbye to our former owner, the Garvan O’Doherty Group.
“The Garvan O’Doherty Group have, over the years, been wonderful custodians of our amazing hotel, and we wish them every success with their future endeavours.
“Our hotel will continue to operate as normal however, our kitchen will be operating on a reduced capacity (Breakfast only). Please keep an eye for further updates.
“We’re all incredibly excited here at Da Vinci’s Hotel to work with our new owners and we look forward to welcoming you all to our wonderful hotel. As we embark on our new journey of delivering unparalleled hospitality to the people of Derry-Londonderry and beyond.”
