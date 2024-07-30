Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owners of The Fish House in Coleraine thanked everyone from the bottom of their heart adding ‘we've had the pleasure of having our hobby as a job’

A Northern Ireland aquatic pet shop has closed its door for the last time.

The Fish House in Coleraine has bid a fond farewell after 16 years in business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an emotional post on social media today, the owners Ricky and Bobby, said: “Well that's it The Fish House Coleraine has closed its doors for the final time.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone from the bottom of our heart who supported us these past 16 years.

"We've had the pleasure of having our hobby as a job and enjoyed every minute of it. It has been an honour to serve all the aquarists who came through the doors.

“Again a massive thank you to customers past and present and we wish you all the very best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fish House in Coleraine has bid a fond farewell after 16 years in business. Pictured are owners Ricky and Bobby. Credit Facebook

The closure brings much sadness and disappointment to its loyal regular customers with many reflecting on many years of expert advice and happy memories.

Jennifer posted: “Sad to see this shop close. Many of our days off were spent in here and when we went in for a wee look, often came out with another wee 'wet friend' . All the best for the future.”

Kathryn agreed: “So terribly sad ; your expertise will be sorely missed! This leaves a massive gap in the aquatics sector in NI, in my opinion. All the very best for your futures!!”

Kristel remembered: “A sad day indeed. It will forever be a place I remember fondly though. The laughs had along the way when buying fish, and bringing in nemo buns. You'll all be sadly missed but we all realise why it has to be. Sending you massive hugs.”