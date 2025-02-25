New Costa store will be first modern shop fitout in Northern Ireland

By Claire Cartmill
Published 25th Feb 2025, 19:42 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 20:13 BST

Occupying on the main Ballymena mall, Costa will be situated next to neighbouring brands including the soon to open Primark in autumn 2025 and comes at an exciting time as the £10million redevelopment project continues

Northern Ireland shopping centre has announced the arrival of Costa Coffee, with the brand-new store set to open its doors in March 2025.

Costa will bring its premium experience to customers in Fairhill, serving everything from handcrafted coffees to seasonal specials and lunchtime favourites.

Occupying a spacious corner unit located on the main mall, Costa will be situated next to neighbouring brands M&S, River Island, The Perfume Shop and the soon to open Primark. The new store will feature Costa’s new modern shop fit and will be one of the first in Northern Ireland.

The arrival of Costa Coffee marks another exciting milestone in Fairhill’s growth trajectory as it continues to expand the current brand offering ahead of the arrival of Primark in autumn 2025.

Costa is a welcomed addition to Fairhill’s existing brand portfolio, which consists of national names such as River Island, Waterstones, M&S and Next, strengthening Fairhill’s position as a premier retail destination.

Ryan Walker said: “As we deliver on our ambition to place Fairhill back on the map as a go-to regional retail destination, we are pleased to welcome Costa coffee to the scheme.

Fairhill shopping centre has announced the arrival of Costa Coffee, with the brand-new store set to open its doors in March 2025. his addition comes at an exciting time as the progression of their £10million redevelopment project continues to position Fairhill as a premium shopping destination within Northern Ireland’s retail landscape

"Fairhill will experience a significant increase in footfall later this year with the opening of the new Primark store and we are delighted to add Costa to the range of established national and independent food and drink offerings in the scheme.”

Fairhill Shopping Centre remains committed to offer a diverse brand mix to the local Ballymena community. This addition comes at an exciting time as the progression of their £10million redevelopment project continues to position Fairhill as a premium shopping destination within Northern Ireland’s retail landscape.

