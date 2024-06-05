New Domino’s pizza store set to open in Northern Ireland, creating 25 jobs
Pizza firm Domino’s is set to open its latest new store in Moira, creating 25 jobs.
The new store will be located on Glenavy Road and is currently recruiting for roles including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.
For those looking to make some extra ‘dough’, Domino's Moira store will create 25 jobs offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with many training and progression opportunities.
David Kitching, regional manager, said: “We’re excited to come to Moira, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza. We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from can grow and develop their careers.
"Over 90% of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”
Join the Moira store Facebook page where you can currently sign up for a free small pizza when the store opens, as well as all the latest news on opening offers, future pizza giveaways and more. The store is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, June 17at 10am, where community members and customers are invited to meet the new store team and be in with a chance of winning 20 Golden Tickets, as well as grabbing a £1 pizza voucher and of course, try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.
The first 20 customers on opening day will be gifted a Golden Ticket, offering them a free large pizza of their choice in the first few weeks post-opening.
The store will open on Monday, June 17 and will be open seven days a week, from 10am to midnight.
Apply to be a pizza-maker or a dough-livery driver now, by visiting the Domino’s recruitment website or email [email protected].
