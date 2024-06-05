Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For those looking to make some extra ‘dough’, Domino's Moira store is offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules with many training and progression opportunities

Pizza firm Domino’s is set to open its latest new store in Moira, creating 25 jobs.

The new store will be located on Glenavy Road and is currently recruiting for roles including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those looking to make some extra ‘dough’, Domino's Moira store will create 25 jobs offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with many training and progression opportunities.

David Kitching, regional manager, said: “We’re excited to come to Moira, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza. We are passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people from can grow and develop their careers.

"Over 90% of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

Join the Moira store Facebook page where you can currently sign up for a free small pizza when the store opens, as well as all the latest news on opening offers, future pizza giveaways and more. The store is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, June 17at 10am, where community members and customers are invited to meet the new store team and be in with a chance of winning 20 Golden Tickets, as well as grabbing a £1 pizza voucher and of course, try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pizza firm Domino’s is set to open its latest new store in Moira, creating 25 jobs. The new store will be located on Glenavy Road and is currently recruiting for roles including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers

The first 20 customers on opening day will be gifted a Golden Ticket, offering them a free large pizza of their choice in the first few weeks post-opening.

The store will open on Monday, June 17 and will be open seven days a week, from 10am to midnight.