Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owner and former Great British Menu chef, Gemma Austin hits out at abuse since the closure announcement adding ‘our hearts are broke, as are those of our staff, so please keep that in mind’

Award-winning Northern Ireland fine dining restaurant A Peculiar Tea is to close next month.

​Chef innovator Gemma Austin, owner of the Belfast eatery, made the announced this morning citing high costs including rent and rates ‘means that our style of dining is unfeasible’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Great British Menu chef, Gemma has developed the University Road premises into a widely acclaimed and pioneering restaurant since it opened in 2021.

Last year, she was also voted the ‘Most Inspirational Businesswoman’ for her achievements at A Peculiar Tea at a local event for entrepreneurs.

Making the announcement in an online post, Gemma explained: “It's not a goodbye, but a 'see you later'...

“We regret to inform all our wonderful guests that our last trading day at A Peculiar Tea will be Saturday 7th July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Chef Gemma Austin of A Peculiar Tea restaurant at work in Belfast

“We are going back to our roots, a pop-up experience, so that A Peculiar Tea can always remain the quirky, unique and loved experience that it is.

“We looked for/viewed new premises as our lease comes to an end, but the reality is that the rent being charged by landlords (along with the staggering rates bill) and a mountain of other extortionate costs, means that our style of dining is unfeasible.

"I will never, ever, change what A Peculiar Tea is to fit the narrative. I will never stop the themes or compromise on quality, because that's not who we are.

“There has been a lot of tears, sleepless nights and doubt about whether this is the right decision. We have one of the best restaurants in the City and are fully booked months in advance but it means nothing in this current climate. We calculated that we would need to serve a Tasting Menu at £170 per person to make a profit... we would never do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe A Peculiar Tea will return to where it belongs when the time is right. Not rushed by leases or under pressure. Patience is a virtue.”

However Gemma and her team revealed they plan to open a new restaurant on July 17, outside Belfast and which will not be operating under a theme like A Peculiar Tea.

She continued: “However... "There's always a rainbow at the end of every rain.”

“We are pleased to announce that we will be opening a BRAND NEW restaurant on the 17th July. Not in Belfast, not themed, just a new era.

Stay tuned for the reveal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All guests who were booked after the closing date have been contacted via email so please check.”

Reassuring customers with vouchers, she explained: “We stopped selling vouchers as soon as we made the decision but we know there are plenty in circulation. Every voucher will be honoured in the new restaurant or can be used for Take-A-Teas before the closing date. These can also be used at future pop-ups.”

Finally, Gemma hit out at those who've sent abuse since the closure announcement: “Finally, please be kind. We know people will be disappointed and possibly angry but I promise you, for every feeling you have, I've 100 more. Some people have sent quite nasty emails already like this is something we are happy about doing. Our hearts are broke, as are those of our staff, so please keep that in mind.

“If you have any queries, please email [email protected]. We will get back to everyone ASAP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad