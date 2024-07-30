Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunluce Lodge takes step closer to opening as countdown to The Open at Royal Portrush begins

With less than 12 months to go until the 153rd Open Championship tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland’s newest five-star hotel, Dunluce Lodge, has shared new drone footage showcasing the progress of the build and the captivating views guests will enjoy.

Infused with a residential ambiance, the £16.5 million hotel, which is set to employ 80 team members, will set a new standard in hospitality on the famed Causeway Coast when it opens early next year.

Overlooking the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Dunluce Lodge will be the ideal choice for golfing enthusiasts eager to see the world’s top golfers grace the stunning fairways at the world-famous links course from July 13 – 20 next year.

Stephen Meldrum, general manager, Dunluce Lodge, said: “Following Xander Schauffele’s success in the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, excitement levels are building in Northern Ireland and the countdown to The 153rd Open Championship has truly begun.

“As our new drone footage shows, Dunluce Lodge will provide an unparalleled experience for guests on the Causeway Coast.

“The idea for Dunluce Lodge was born in 2019, when owners Jonathan Harper and Robert Covington attended the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush and identified the need for a five-star hotel on the Causeway Coast.

“Whether you are here to watch The Open, play any of the area’s fantastic golf courses or simply enjoy the five-star experience on the rugged Causeway Coast, you can relax knowing your individual experience will be tailored to your needs. We cannot wait to open our doors and greet our guests with our warm and genuine Irish Hospitality.”

John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism NI, explained: “Golf tourism is of growing importance to the Northern Ireland economy and with The Open Championship returning to the North Coast in 2025, it is important we have an accommodation stock that meets the needs of all visitors to the region.

“Dunluce Lodge and the development of the Valley Course into another world class links are welcome additions to the tourism offer in Portrush.

“These investments will encourage our golfing visitors to stay longer, spend more in the local economy, create employment opportunities and help sustain local hospitality and retail businesses on the north coast.”

With 35 luxury suites across the hotel including its private lodge, The Stookan, guests can enjoy à la carte dining and tasting menus, featuring the finest local seasonal produce, in the restaurant, wine vault or private dining spaces.

The Stookan is the perfect space for larger groups with its eight private suites, an intimate dining space and a fireside lounge space that can be hired for exclusive use.

The 148th Open Championship was the biggest sporting event ever held in Northern Ireland, attracting approximately 238,000 spectators and delivering a combined economic and media benefit of more than £100 million to the region.

Crowds in excess of 250,000 are expected to attend The 153rd Open Championship.

With an onsite putting green, designed by renowned golf architect, Martin Ebert, complimentary private transfers to the nearby helipad, clubhouses at Royal Portrush and Portstewart Golf Club and a small and intimate spa and fitness facility, Dunluce Lodge promises to be the definitive five-star location on the Causeway Coast.