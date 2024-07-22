Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new enterprise by Northern Ireland firm Wrightbus has received its first order from one of the UK’s largest bus operators that will help save thousands of tonnes of CO₂ annually.

NewPower, a bold enterprise that converts diesel buses into zero-emission electric vehicles, was launched just weeks ago by the world-leading Ballymena bus manufacturer. It is the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to offer a repowering service to help speed up the decarbonisation process by eradicating diesel powertrains in older fleets at a substantially lower price than purchasing a new bus.

First Bus collaborated with Wrightbus from the outset of this project providing an initial two vehicles to trial and perfect the technology ahead of the launch of NewPower.

Following the successful conversion of the first two diesel vehicles, First Bus has now ordered a further 30 buses that will now have their diesel engines replaced with new zero-emission electric powertrains at NewPower’s hi-tech Bicester factory in Oxfordshire.

Collectively, when the 32 repowered Zero Emission Buses enter service, they will eliminate 2,100 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.

First Bus has committed to ensuring its entire fleet is zero-emission by 2035. The 32 repowered buses will be introduced over the next few months in areas with existing EV infrastructure in Portsmouth, Norwich, Bramley (Leeds), Leicester and Aberdeen; joining a growing EV fleet of over 600 vehicles already serving customers across the First Bus UK network.

In a cost-effective approach to decarbonisation, the NewPower process converts diesel buses into electric for less than half of the price of a new electric bus – extending their lifespan by up to 10 years in the process. As a result, there are significant embodied carbon savings* of refurbishing an older vehicle over manufacturing a new vehicle.

Repowers can be completed by skilled engineers in as little as three weeks. The process includes the removal of the engine, gearbox, fuel tank, radiator and other components, before the installation of the new EV batteries and electric drive system. The old diesel parts are then reused.

Zero-emission vehicles built by Wrightbus have already logged over 14 million miles, preventing more than 24,000 tonnes of CO₂ from polluting the atmosphere.

This initial order is an important step for both NewPower and First Bus moving forward.

Wrightbus CEO, Jean-Marc Gales, said: “At Wrightbus, we already have a positive relationship with First Bus, having supplied them with numerous zero-emission buses over recent years. That’s why it’s particularly satisfying to receive NewPower’s first order from them.

“By using the expertise of our 1,800-strong Wrightbus workforce – including our master technicians – NewPower has unrivalled expertise in being able to swap powertrains.

“Once back in service, the repowered buses will have an immediate impact on reducing pollution and improving air quality in the towns and cities in which they operate.”

First Bus' decarbonisation programme director, Faizan Ahmad, added: “We are thrilled to place this order for an additional 30 repowered buses and to continue our collaboration with Wrightbus on this exciting project.

