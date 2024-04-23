New food truck is on the road to success in Portadown
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new business at Millenium Court, Portadown has been welcomed to the town by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart.
DejaVu Portadown is part of a small chain of locally-run food trucks, focussing on high-quality barista coffee and artisan street food.
The DUP MP for Upper Bann said: “A warm welcome to entrepreneur Keith McMahon and all the DejaVu team in Portadown.
"When I visited DejaVu I was so impressed by the sleek tent covering the seating area and the cosey, welcoming atmosphere which DejaVu brings to the grounds of Millennium Court.
“It is always hard to step out in business, so I wish Keith every success in his new endeavour in Portadown.”
Deja Vu is an Artisan Street Food company founded in 2022 in Armagh.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.