With moves across China, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Australia and Singapore, Jake McHugh has travelled the world and is ‘delighted to join the Grand Central Hotel’

Hastings Hotels has announced the appointment of Jake McHugh as general manager of the five-star Grand Central Hotel.

Having lived abroad and worked in hotels in various positions for over two decades, McHugh brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role.

Following a two year apprenticeship in a London hotel, and a four year hospitality degree at the University of Westminster, McHugh embarked on what would become a successful career in hotel and hospitality management. McHugh’s previous roles include head concierge at Hyatt Carlton Tower in London and front office manager at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, director of rooms in Thailand and Korea and general manager in Japan and the UK.

In his new role, McHugh aims to maintain Grand Central’s position as the luxury destination of choice in the city centre, fueling innovative culinary developments at well-loved Seahorse and The Observatory as well as upholding excellent service standards across all aspects of the hotel.

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, said: "We are delighted to welcome Jake McHugh as the general manager of the Grand Central Hotel.

"With a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry and a deep understanding of luxury service, he is the perfect fit to lead our flagship property into its next chapter. Grand Central has become an iconic destination in the heart of Belfast, and under McHugh’s leadership, we are confident that the hotel will continue to set new standards in service, innovation, and guest experience.

"We look forward to seeing his passion, expertise, and vision come to life, further enhancing the Grand Central’s reputation as one of the finest hotels in Northern Ireland.”