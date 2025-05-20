The new office in Londonderry will play a crucial role in EY’s strategy to expand its regional presence including its commitment made at the Northern Ireland Investment Summit in September 2023 to create 1,000 new local jobs over the next five years

EY Northern Ireland has officially opened its new Northwest regional office at Ebrington Plaza in Londonderry as the professional services firm continues to expand in Northern Ireland.

The new office was officially opened by the First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, with the Minister for the Economy, the Mayor of Derry and other dignitaries also in attendance.

EY supports organisations across a broad range of industries and sectors, in areas such as Audit, Corporate Finance, Tax and Law, Consulting, AI and Data Analytics. EY currently employs almost 1,100 people in Northern Ireland and more than 5,200 across the island of Ireland. The new location at Ebrington Plaza will accommodate up to 120 EY people, comprising a mix of new hires and existing EY NI staff.

EY officially opens Northwest office at Ebrington Plaza. Pictured is EY Ireland managing partner Frank O'Keeffe, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Lilian-Seenoi Barr, Minister for the Economy Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, EY UK&I Regional managing partner Anna Anthony and EY Northern Ireland managing partner Rob Heron

The new office in Londonderry will play a crucial role in EY’s strategy to expand its regional presence across Northern Ireland and will be a key driver in delivering EY’s market-leading services for clients. It also reinforces EY NI’s commitment made at the Northern Ireland Investment Summit in September 2023 to create 1,000 new jobs in Northern Ireland over the next five years.

The Northwest region is known for its diverse business landscape and offers extensive opportunities for working with leading indigenous and international businesses, entrepreneurs and public sector organisations, as well as access to world class talent from its educational institutions.

Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland managing partner, said: “The official opening of our new office at Ebrington Plaza marks a really significant milestone in EY’s growth journey in Northern Ireland. Our expansion into the Northwest reflects our long-term commitment to serving the outstanding businesses in the region solve their most complex challenges and our confidence in the region’s exceptional and deep talent pool.

EY officially opens Northwest office at Ebrington Plaza. Pictured is Minister for the Economy Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Lilian-Seenoi Barr, EY Northern Ireland managing partner Rob Heron, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, EY Ireland managing partner Frank O'Keeffe, First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA and EY UK&I regional managing partner Anna Anthony.

“EY had initially planned to open here in mid-2026 but brought this forward by 12 months as we were so impressed by the potential and the talent in the Northwest, as well as the welcome from the local community.

"We’re looking forward to working closely with local businesses, education partners, and the wider community to drive innovation and inclusive economic growth for many years to come.”

Frank O’Keeffe, EY Ireland managing partner, explained: “EY has built a resilient business across the island of Ireland of which we are very proud. The opening of our new office in Derry/Londonderry today, our seventh location on the island, will further enhance our ability to address growing client demand in this region and beyond while also allowing us to draw on the incredible talent available in Northern Ireland.

"In these times of considerable global change and volatility we are committed to being where our clients need us, when they need us with the right skills as we help to find opportunity and to shape the future with confidence.”

Anna Anthony, EY UK&I regional managing partner, continued: “Our business and our people in Northern Ireland play a crucial role in EY’s plans for growth across in the UK and Ireland. Our new office in Derry/Londonderry is our latest demonstration of commitment to the region and the exciting opportunities we see ahead.

"The opportunity for delivering growth and developing outstanding talent across Northern Ireland is clear, and we remain focused on bringing together our global scale with deep local insight and expertise which allows us to bring the best possible service to our clients.”

Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, added: “In September 2023, EY committed to creating 1,000 new jobs across the north, supported by my Department’s Assured Skills Academy programme and Invest NI.