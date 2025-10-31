New Managing Director Appointed at BAKO
Bernard brings 25 years of experience in manufacturing and food operations from blue chip companies such as Michelin and Kerry Group before taking on operations leadership for Pilgrim’s Europe since their acquisition.
Speaking about his new role, Bernardsaid: “When I met with Mike Tully, BAKO CEO, and heard about the company’s ambitions, I was immediately drawn to the vision. The opportunity to lead a business with such strong roots and national potential was one I couldn’t pass up.”
He added: “My focus now is to strengthen relationships with our customers, ensure top-quality service, and continue developing the business to support future growth, both within Ireland and across the wider food sector.”
Mike Tully, CEO of BAKO, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Bernard to the BAKO team. His background in leading large-scale operations and his passion for customer service make him the ideal choice to drive our business forward.”