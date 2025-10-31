New Managing Director Appointed at BAKO

Bernard McAuley

BAKO Group Ltd, one of the UK and Ireland’s leading bakery and foodservice suppliers, is delighted to announce the appointment of Bernard McAuley as Managing Director, marking an exciting new chapter for the business. Bernard’s appointment comes as Finlay’s Food, now proudly part of the BAKO Group, enters a period of ambitious growth, innovation, and enhanced customer service, delivering even greater value and choice to bakeries, food manufacturers, and hospitality businesses across Ireland.

Bernard brings 25 years of experience in manufacturing and food operations from blue chip companies such as Michelin and Kerry Group before taking on operations leadership for Pilgrim’s Europe since their acquisition.

Speaking about his new role, Bernardsaid: “When I met with Mike Tully, BAKO CEO, and heard about the company’s ambitions, I was immediately drawn to the vision. The opportunity to lead a business with such strong roots and national potential was one I couldn’t pass up.”

He added: “My focus now is to strengthen relationships with our customers, ensure top-quality service, and continue developing the business to support future growth, both within Ireland and across the wider food sector.”

Mike Tully, CEO of BAKO, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Bernard to the BAKO team. His background in leading large-scale operations and his passion for customer service make him the ideal choice to drive our business forward.”