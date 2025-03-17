Enda Young pictured at the launch event held at the Merchant Hotel

The Belfast centre’s bespoke approach combines advanced negotiation and conflict resolution techniques with tailored leadership development to address the unique challenges faced everyday by senior professionals

The Centre for Negotiation and Leadership, founded by renowned negotiation expert Enda Young, has been launched in Belfast to an audience of business leaders.

A tutor and lecturer on negotiation at Oxford Saïd Business School, a Harvard University trained negotiator, a Rotary Peace Fellow, certified international mediator and coach and a #40under40 honouree in Northern Ireland; Enda is an internationally recognised authority in high-stakes negotiation and leadership development.

His work has ranged from delivering negotiation, mediation and leadership skills training and facilitating dialogue, to supporting some of the world’s largest companies and organisations such as the World Health Organisation and Queen’s University Belfast, supporting teams to navigate complex environments, empowering leaders and leaving a lasting impact.

Commenting on the launch, Enda Young, managing director of the Centre for Negotiation and Leadership, said: “I founded the Centre to address a real gap in the market — helping leaders and organisations develop the advanced negotiation skills required to navigate complex challenges, make better decisions, and achieve sustainable results.

“Our programmes are highly tailored, combining proven methodologies with real-world insights to ensure participants leave equipped to lead with confidence in demanding environments.

“Today’s leaders are expected to deliver outcomes in increasingly complex and high-pressure situations — from multi-party negotiations to sensitive stakeholder discussions. Our approach gives leaders the tools to succeed in these critical moments. I’m excited to see the Centre making a real difference to organisations, both locally and internationally.”

The Centre for Negotiation and Leadership offers a distinctive approach to leadership development, differentiating itself from conventional training providers.

The Centre draws on a pool of expert associates from organisations, such as Oxford University, Harvard, NATO, and the UN. By integrating modern negotiation methods with leadership and coaching strategies, the Centre creates customised programmes tailored to each client's specific requirements. Unlike standard training, the Centre collaborates directly with organisations to develop personalised solutions aligned with their unique objectives.