‘This place has already been everything I wanted it to be and more, and with rental prices going up each year, I want to go out on a high through empowered, conscious choice, rather than to struggle, dwindle and be forced to shut down in a few years time when it’s not within my control,’ reflects owner of Smokey Deli in Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A much-loved Northern Ireland deli is closing its doors on Mother’s Day after six years of serving delicious food and fostering a strong sense of community.

Smokey Deli in Belfast will mark the closure with a ‘big blowout BYOB goodbye party’ on March 29 celebrating the end of a ‘lifelong dream’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the journey, owner Monika highlighted the challenges of rising rental prices and the economic ups and downs that led to the decision. Despite these hurdles, she expressed pride in the business and gratitude for the community that supported them through it all.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, owner Monika, alongside Julia, Ginger, and the rest of the team, posted: “It is with a heavy yet happy heart that I announce the impending closure of Smokey Deli, with our last day of business being 30th March (Mother’s Day), 2025.

“Over the past six years, I have been able to fulfil my lifelong dream of opening and running my own deli, of which I am profoundly proud. I have been free to design, create and nurture a space that reflects my values and interests, and I have met, befriended and fed the most wonderful and interesting characters."

Acknowledging the challenges and triumphs, Monika shared her deep appreciation for the supportive community around her: "My life at the deli has been a rollercoaster at times, but the ups and downs have, if anything, affirmed my faith in this fiercely protective and supportive community, who have always rallied around me and my business in times of need. For this I can never thank you enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A much-loved Northern Ireland deli is closing its doors on Mother’s Day after six years of serving delicious food and fostering a strong sense of community. Smokey Deli in Belfast will mark the closure with a ‘big blowout BYOB goodbye party’ on March 29 celebrating the end of a ‘lifelong dream’

The decision to close was made after careful consideration, Monika explained: “I’ve decided to shut the deli because I feel in my heart that this chapter of my life has come to a close. This place has already been everything I wanted it to be and more, and with rental prices going up each year, I want to go out on a high through empowered, conscious choice, rather than to struggle, dwindle and be forced to shut down in a few years time when it’s not within my control.

"Please be assured that I am happy with my decision and excited for new adventures, and I will always look back on this journey with happy memories.”

While bittersweet, Monika assured patrons that the team remains optimistic about the future: “And if you are a diehard deli diner, don’t fret and don’t unfollow! We will still be operating in the future from the food trailer.

“Most importantly, we have to go out with a bang! Come to the Smokey Deli on March 29th, 5pm - “9pm” for a big blowout BYOB goodbye party! We’re gonna see the deli off with food, drinks (tea/coffee/soft drinks/etc. – bring your own alcohol if you want to drink), games, music, and craic! Tickets are £20 per person (food and drinks included). Places are limited so message to book, and then pay in cash on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Big love to you all, and I hope to see some of your beautiful faces at the deli before the month is out. Lots of love, Monika, Julia, Ginger and the team.”