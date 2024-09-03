Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Share Energy intends to transform the Northern Ireland electricity landscape in response to rising public concerns over ‘profit-first’ mentality of big energy companies

A new Northern Ireland owned energy supplier said it intends to transform the Northern Ireland electricity landscape with a pioneering ‘customer-first’ approach.

Share Energy has entered the market with the lowest standard rate - but it will also share 50% of all future company profits with its domestic and commercial customers.

The company, owned and managed by three local entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the energy sector, has already begun supplying electricity to households across Northern Ireland.

CEO Damian Wilson from Londonderry said Share Energy was established to offer an alternative to existing energy providers who have continually increased their prices to build even bigger profits for their shareholders.

He explained: “Our extensive research has shown that Northern Ireland customers are fed up with paying over the odds to electricity suppliers who are raking in substantial annual profits for their shareholders.

"We believe our profit-sharing model will transform the market here, whilst also underlining our commitment to fairness, transparency, and value. We want to revolutionise the energy market – ensuring our customers directly benefit from our growth.”

By switching to Share Energy customers will benefit from the company’s unique profit-sharing model that splits company profits 50/50 with its customers through an annual rebate. Details of how the profit share will work are outlined on the company’s website.

Following two years of research and development including an extensive user-testing phase, Share Energy confirmed, customers can now sign up.

Damian continued: “Share Energy will be a real game-changer for consumers in Northern Ireland. As a local company owned by local people with wide-ranging experience in the electricity sector, our ambition is to create a fairer energy market for customers. We have been blown away by the response to what we are doing, which highlights the need for affordable electricity from a company that, for once, puts customers first.

He added; “Our research also shows that a considerable proportion of consumers in Northern Ireland don’t realise how simple it is to switch suppliers – for example, by simply calling our team or via our website. The process, nowadays, is straightforward and painless.

"We believe there has never been a better time to launch a competitively focused offering that combines market-leading electricity rates and customer profit share.”

Share Energy is available throughout Northern Ireland for both domestic and commercial customers.