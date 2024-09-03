Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Believed to be the tallest of its kind in the world, the iconic Portrush Railway Station grandfather clock, dating back to 1892, will remain on the north coast and have pride of place at the newly approved £20m Merrow Hotel & Spa development in Portstewart

A historic Northern Ireland clock, dating back to 1892, has been saved – and has found its forever home.

The iconic Portrush Railway Station clock was destined to be moved away from its north coast home after 132 years.

Despite its historical significance, the clock has not had a permanent home for many years having been loaned it to Barry's Amusements in Portrush, kept in storage and temporarily recently placed in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council building at Cloonavin.

Now after much searching the historical free-standing grandfather clock believed to be the tallest of its kind in the world is staying home, having been acquired by C&V Developments Ltd, the company behind the newly approved £20million Merrow Hotel & Spa development in Portstewart

In 2004 Barry Torrens from the seaside town purchased the clock from an international antiques dealer who was planning to ship to a buyer in the US.

However last year Mr Torrens revealed plans to place it on the open market after moving abroad and council rejecting a chance to acquire it on a permanent basis.

Husband and wife duo Vivienne and Colin Gilholm behind the hotel plans revealed they have bought the time piece and hope to give it pride of place at the resort.

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council’s planning committee gave the green light on Wednesday (August 28) to approve the 119-bedroom Merrow Hotel and Spa development in Portstewart

Portrush-native Vivienne, who is the third generation of her family to be involved in tourism, said: “We have great memories of the Portrush Station clock, and it plays such an important role in our local history, when we heard it could be lost forever we knew straight away we wanted to save it.

“Thankfully, we saw the news coverage late last year and were able to get in touch with the Barry through mutual connections.

“The north coast has a unique heritage that is so highly valued by our local people and of course by the hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area every year. We’ll be very proud if we can play just a small role in protecting and maintaining that special sense of history and local identity.”

The resort will include 119 rooms, two restaurants, a spa and conferencing facilities for up to 350 people and also provide a permanent home for the team behind the NW200, who will have offices within the development.

Colin believes the hotel could be the perfect home for the clock: “Since announcing our plans for the Merrow Hotel & Spa we have done all we can to make sure it will benefit the local area in as many ways as possible.

“We’re very proud that we’ll provide a base for the NW200 team; and when the time comes, we would love for the Portrush Station Clock to take pride of place in the hotel, too. That way it can be enjoyed by everyone – locals and visitors, young and old – just the way it should be.”

The clock was commissioned for the platform of Portrush railway station in 1892 and was manufactured by Sharman D Neill, a renowned Belfast clock-maker of the Victorian era.

The 18ft timepiece - with a current estimated value of £25,000 - stood between the platforms until about 1975 when it was removed from the station, and its fate has been uncertain ever since.

It has witnessed Queen Victoria's reign through two world wars, the partition of Ireland, and the darkest days of the Troubles.

Pleased that the clock will remain in the local area, Mr Torran, continued: "I’m delighted to confirm C&V Developments now own the Portrush Railway Station Clock. I bought it 20 years ago, when it was about to be shipped away from Northern Ireland, to ensure it remained on the north coast.

"It is an important historic artefact for the people of the Causeway Coast, having stood in the railway station since 1892. I agreed to sell it to the new owners on the understanding that it will stay on the Causeway Coast and on display. I wish C&V Developments well in their amazing new venture and I look forward to seeing the clock again in its new home."

Agreeing Alderman Richard Stewart, added: “The old station clock is an iconic piece of Portrush heritage, and one that many in the area feared would be lost to the town once it was put up for sale.