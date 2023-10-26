New Northern Ireland firm could fix veterinary border dilemma for meat industry
Northern Ireland start-up ubloquity has revealed a ‘game-changing’ remote veterinary solution in partnership with Vetaverse and AWS.
The Banbridge-based blockchain innovator is accelerating its commitment to revolutionise veterinary interventions across the supply chain. By partnering with technology providers Vetaverse and AWS, ubloquity has helped develop a solution that allows all veterinary and SPS checks to be carried out remotely – including those at border points.
The impending five-day strike action announced by the Veterinary Service Animal Health Group (VSAHAG) in Northern Ireland has highlighted the cost of checks for meat exporters, as well as the impact of increased SPS checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland across the green and red lanes. The blockchain-enabled remote solution being piloted by ubloquity and partners would substantially reduce these costs, and revolutionise veterinary interventions across the supply chain.
The technology creates a tamper-proof, transparent, and secure solution that allows real-time health data monitoring of animals at farm, enables remote attestations by veterinary professionals and automates documentation, thereby simplifying compliance procedures for export health certificates.
Rob Chester, ubloquity CEO, said: “The planned strike action by VSAHG presents a looming, possibly protracted, challenge for meat producers and processors. With potential disruptions to food production plants, import and export checks, and animal welfare inspections, it is crucial to find timely and effective solutions to minimise negative impacts on the flow of goods across the region.
“By leveraging blockchain technology, our remote veterinary solution offers a novel approach to traditional veterinary practices in farms, abattoirs, and border control posts.”
A prototype of the technology is currently being trialled in Wales with organic lamb exporters Rhug Estate, where early results indicate a substantial reduction in intervention costs. Once commercially available, Rob Chester says this ‘game-changing’ innovation could offer a compelling solution to the pressing issues facing veterinary services in Northern Ireland and beyond.
He added: “These advancements could significantly reduce operational costs and allow veterinary staff to focus on high-value tasks, potentially also making the veterinary profession more attractive while encouraging those already in post to stay. The efficiencies made could also give government more wriggle room to improve pay and conditions.”