Adelphi Portrush closed in May and will re-launch under the Marine and Lawn Hotels and Resorts collection in April next year, in time for the upcoming 2025 Open Championship

A new Northern Ireland four-star luxury hotel is now ‘open for bookings’ with management stating it’s ‘the beginning of something beautiful’.

Situated on the north coast, Adelphi Portrush will be re-launching under the Marine and Lawn Hotels and Resorts collection in April 2025.

The Main Street property will be the sixth within the collection which are in various stages of development.

The Marine & Lawn acquired and reopened Newcastle's Slieve Donard in 2023, to widespread acclaim.

A social media post on Portrush Adelphi site, stated: “The beginning of something beautiful: we're pleased to announce our next Marine & Lawn location.

“Capturing a blend of old-world charm and new-era luxury, the 34-key Portrush Adelphi Hotel will epitomise the coastal beauty, rich history, and golf legacy of its iconic Northern Ireland hometown.

The new Adelphi Portrush will be re-launching under the Marine and Lawn Hotels and Resorts collection in April 2025 and is now open for bookings. Credit: Facebook

"Bookings are now open from 1st April 2025 – so be among the first to plan your escape today.”

Located next door to the coveted Royal Portrush Golf Club, the new plans include ‘a new look inspired by the area’s rich maritime and golf history’.

The Portrush property’s website added: “Renovations are now underway for Portrush Adelphi, with a new look inspired by the area’s rich maritime and golf history. Lobby space, guest rooms, bar and restaurant will all be reimagined in signature Marine & Lawn style.

The new Adelphi Portrush will be re-launching under the Marine and Lawn Hotels and Resorts collection in April 2025 and is now open for bookings. The reimagined interiors feature classic Tartans and rich greens and blues inspired by the surrounding rugged coastline. Credit: Facebook

"Post renovation, we invite you to discover the unique details and hospitality that defines Marine & Lawn. Our spaces immerse visitors in a celebration of story and sport, of land and sea.

"Portrush Adelphi’s reimagined interiors feature classic Tartans and rich greens and blues inspired by the surrounding rugged coastline. Custom furniture and tile work ensure our spaces feel like a true retreat.

"Portrush Adelphi will feature an Italian grill with innovative menus serving locally-sourced ingredients with a focus on freshness, quality and authenticity. Marine & Lawn guests can expect high-end dining experiences that never feel fussy in restaurants that are just as stunning as the food, with thoughtful, history-driven designs.

"Portrush Adelphi sits next door to the coveted Royal Portrush Golf Club (host of the 2019 and upcoming 2025 Open Championship). We offer a range of curated amenities specially for the golf adventurer, including private putting greens, club storage and shipping solutions, and more.”

New Portrush hotel will be re-launching under the Marine and Lawn Hotels and Resorts collection in April 2025 and is now open for bookings. Portrush Adelphi’s reimagined interiors feature classic Tartans and rich greens and blues inspired by the surrounding rugged coastline Credit: Facebook

About Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts

Marine & Lawn welcomes travellers from across the globe to the birthplace of golf, offering handcrafted experiences rooted in service, with prime locations adjacent to the world's most prestigious golf courses.

There are currently six properties within the collection in various stages of development. Each Marine & Lawn property offers a luxurious base for unforgettable travel, weaving the legends of centuries of golf history into design details throughout each hotel.

The first two properties in the collection, Rusacks St Andrews and Marine North Berwick, launched in September 2021. Marine Troon opened in June 2022 along the Ayrshire Coast. Slieve Donard and Dornoch Station opened in 2023.

Most recently, Adelphi Portrush Hotel in Portrush, Northern Ireland was acquired with plans to relaunch as the sixth property in the collection.