Northern Ireland four-star luxury hotel reveals plans to close
A Northern Ireland four-star luxury hotel has revealed plans to close from tomorrow (Friday).
Situated on the north coast, Adelphi Portrush will be re-launching under the Marine and Lawn Hotels and Resorts collection in 2025.
The Main Street property will be the sixth within the collection which are in various stages of development.
The Marine & Lawn acquired and reopened Newcastle's Slieve Donard in 2023, to widespread acclaim.
In a statement, a representative explained: “Adelphi Portrush will close for comprehensive guest room and common space renovations from 31 May, and will re-launch under the Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection in 2025.
“With a deep understanding and respect for the history of the hotel and its connection to the Northern Irish community, the renovation will pay homage to the destination’s natural beauty and rich traditions.
"We are honoured to now have Adelphi Portrush as part of our distinct set of properties."
About Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts
Marine & Lawn welcomes travellers from across the globe to the birthplace of golf, offering handcrafted experiences rooted in service, with prime locations adjacent to the world's most prestigious golf courses.
There are currently six properties within the collection in various stages of development. Each Marine & Lawn property offers a luxurious base for unforgettable travel, weaving the legends of centuries of golf history into design details throughout each hotel.
The first two properties in the collection, Rusacks St Andrews and Marine North Berwick, launched in September 2021. Marine Troon opened in June 2022 along the Ayrshire Coast. Slieve Donard and Dornoch Station opened in 2023.
Most recently, Adelphi Portrush Hotel in Portrush, Northern Ireland was acquired with plans to relaunch as the sixth property in the collection.
