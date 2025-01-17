Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate the opening, customers can get 20% off in-store from opening until Friday, February 14 by quoting ‘BELFAST20’ at the till point

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s leading health and wellness retailer Holland & Barrett has opened a new Belfast store.

The 1313 sq.ft store comes complete with a fresh look and feel, boasting even more of Holland & Barrett’s latest ranges of health and wellness solutions, including leading brands and their new food range, marking their most significant food transformation in a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crafted by H&B’s expert nutritionists and chefs, customers have access to food tailored to their specific wellness needs and specialised diets and addresses key aspects such as gut health and skin.

Holland & Barrett, the UK’s leading health and wellness retailer, opened the doors to its new Belfast store

H&B has taken the lead as the first major-retailer to introduce ‘Plant Points’ on food labelling, encouraging customers to incorporate a diverse range of at least 30 different plants a week.

H&B’s Belfast team of expert colleagues are all qualified to advise customers to offer personalised support for their wellness goals, which will also include a Women’s Health Coach to offer a deeper level of expertise and confidential support on hormone health.

Regional manager, Charles Watson, said: “The team and I are thrilled to announce the opening of our brand-new store in the heart of Belfast. This is an exciting milestone at H&B as we continue to expand and bring our high-quality products and exceptional customer service to new communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Donegall Place 1313 sq.ft store comes complete with a fresh look and feel, boasting even more of Holland & Barrett’s latest ranges of health and wellness solutions, including leading brands and their new food range, marking their most significant food transformation in a decade

"Our new Belfast store will serve as a hub for both new and existing customers, offering a wide range of health and wellness products tailored to the individual needs of customers. With a focus on personalizing the shopping experience, our dedicated team is excited to support our customers in achieving their health and wellness goals.

"We are committed to creating a welcoming environment where everyone can feel supported and inspired. We look forward to becoming a valued part of Belfast’s retail scene and offering a unique, holistic approach to wellness, adding quality years to life.”

This latest opening is part of H&B’s ongoing investment in its retail stores, revitalising its store experience – whether it’s through refits, relocations or opening new stores.

H&B has taken the lead as the first major-retailer to introduce ‘Plant Points’ on food labelling, encouraging customers to incorporate a diverse range of at least 30 different plants a week

H&B has invested £70 million in the transformation of its stores, technology and new product development including the opening and renovation of over 200 stores in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout FY24 and FY25 H&B is investing in at least one store a day in a store refresh and refurbishment program across UK & Ireland. Holland & Barrett.

Sustainability is at the heart of the new store, which has been refitted using mild steel, a 100% recyclable material, along with FSC certified wood. LED powered lighting has also been designed to be more efficient, reduce energy consumption and cut carbon emissions.