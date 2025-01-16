Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Accountancy and business consultancy firm Gildernew & Co, which has offices in Dungannon and Belfast, has appointed Gary Bonner as director, restructuring and insolvency.

Gary, who has over 15 years’ insolvency experience, has headed up Gildernew’s Belfast office since it was established in 2022 to complement the work of the Dungannon team.

He has been responsible for developing and implementing a focused growth plan which has seen significant growth across the company’s client base and service offering over the past two years.

Gary’s appointment to director is aligned with Gildernew & Co’s wider business strategy which will see its Belfast operation expand and headcount double by the end of 2025.

This includes the further expansion of its accounting and tax service lines in the Greater Belfast area.

Gerard Gildernew, founder and managing partner, said: “This is a significant development for our overall business and is testament to Gary’s widespread experience, insights and business acumen.

"Since joining our team he has driven the consolidation of our brand and bespoke offering, enabling us to further our reach across key sectors in Belfast and throughout Northern Ireland.”

Recognising the changing economic landscape which has evolved since the Covid era, Gary highlights how Gildernew & Co has adapted it services and cemented key partnerships to support its growth goals.

He continued: “We work hard to position ourselves as trusted advisors to a business community which has had to face the challenges presented by Brexit, Covid and the cost-of-living crisis.

“While insolvency has been a by-product for some, our pragmatic, solutions-based approach also enables us to support and advise those who may be at the early stages of business breakdown, offering the support they need to steer a path to recovery.

