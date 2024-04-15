Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Studio Ulster, a new virtual production studio complex, is on course to open for business this autumn and will be a key part of a major £72million expansion of Belfast Harbour Studios.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy recently toured the facility and was able to see this world-class centre of excellence take shape.

Studio Ulster is a virtual production studio developed by Ulster University, in partnership with Belfast Harbour and supported by City Deals funding for which NI Screen is the Department for the Economy (DfE) lead for the project.

Conor Murphy said: “We should be rightly proud that the north is leading the way in creative industries. We are known world-wide through various productions for our expertise and skills in this thriving industry. We have the facilities, people and locations that can make a success of any screen production.

"Studio Ulster will raise our potential to a new level and will help to attract more big budget films and television productions.”

Studio Ulster will integrate large-scale studio virtual production with traditional film, animation, games and broadcast industries alongside leading-edge research and development and visual effects capabilities.

The Minister continued: “Studio Ulster is a tremendous facility and will be a real asset to our screen industry, and wider economy, when it opens in the Autumn.”