Feat4 is planning its first padel club in Northern Ireland with plans for five indoor padel courts, a café, a gym and recovery studio, changing rooms, and a pro shop

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former home of a well-known lifestyle magazine could soon be redeveloped into Belfast’s first dedicated padel club as part of a £1.5 million investment.

Feat4, the brand behind the proposed facility, has submitted plans for a new club on Boucher Road, on the site formerly occupied by the Ulster Tatler for over four decades. It marks the brand's first foray into Northern Ireland, with ambitions to expand further across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full planning application, lodged by Crock Partnerships Ltd with support from TSA Planning, seeks permission to demolish the existing building and construct a purpose-built padel complex.

Feat4, the brand behind the proposed facility, has submitted plans for a new padel club on Boucher Road. Credit Planning Portal

The proposed development includes five indoor padel courts, a café, a gym and recovery studio, changing rooms, and a pro shop. Plans also make provision for 24 on-site parking spaces.

The application states: “The scheme represents a firm proposal with FEAT4 committed to bringing forward a new padel club to Belfast in line with their specific operational requirements which are detailed in Section 4.0 of this report. This represents an investment of approximately £1.5 million and introduces FEAT4’s first padel club in Northern Ireland with the intention to expand to other locations throughout Northern Ireland.”

A planning statement submitted as part of the application describes the project as a milestone for the city, adding: “The development would make efficient use of underutilised land and deliver significant social, economic, and recreational benefits in a manner consistent with planning policy and sustainable development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current built form within the application site. Credit Planning Portal

The project team comprises TSA Planning, RPP, BW Murray, RSK, and JNP Group.