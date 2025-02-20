Invest Northern Ireland has announced that Paget-Brown Financial Services a financial, regulatory, and governance services firm is making a £1.2 million investment in Northern Ireland, establishing a new centre of excellence, creating 12 jobs. Pictured is Alan Wilson, head of international investment, Invest NI, Darren Leonard, associate director, Paget-Brown Financial Services and Richard Christie, investment manager, Invest NI

Limavady native director of Paget-Brown Financial Services was the key driver behind the Belfast expansion plans

Paget-Brown Financial Services, which was founded in the Cayman Islands in 1981, employs 40 staff and has a growing client base across the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Invest Northern Ireland has been working with Paget-Brown since April 2023 to secure this investment.

Alan Wilson, Invest NI’s head of international investment, said: “Paget-Brown's decision to establish a presence here highlights Northern Ireland’s standing as a premier destination for financial and professional services.

"The creation of 12 high-value jobs, offering competitive salaries will provide excellent career opportunities for our local talent to work within an international business which services global customers, whilst further strengthening our industry expertise and international reputation.

“The hybrid nature of these roles will also ensure accessibility for professionals across Northern Ireland, helping to drive inclusive economic growth. We are pleased to support Paget-Brown and look forward to seeing the company thrive as a key player in our business community.”

Highlighting the role of Northern Ireland’s financial services talent in the company’s decision, Ryan Cooke, a Limavady native, who is a director of the firm and the key driver behind the Belfast expansion plans, explained: “Having seen firsthand the high level of financial expertise in Northern Ireland, I knew this was the ideal location for Paget-Brown’s expansion.

"Northern Ireland provides access to a highly skilled workforce with the regulatory, governance, and financial expertise we need to serve our clients worldwide. We are excited to establish a strong presence here and look forward to growing our team.”