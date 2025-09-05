New £1.4m Tesco Express store approved for Strabane. Credit Planning Portal and HBK Architects

New store on Melmount Road to create up to 60 jobs across construction and retail phases.

Planners have given the green light for the development of a new £1.4 million Tesco Express store in Strabane.

The new store will be built on a site at Melmount Road, adjacent to existing retail outlets including Home Bargains, Lynas, and Winemark.

The development is expected to generate significant employment opportunities in the area. Up to 40 jobs will be created during the construction phase, with a further 20 full-time and part-time positions available once the store is operational.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that the Council’s Planning Committee has approved a full application for the erection of the new retail unit. The plans also include a service yard and dedicated car park on lands adjacent and to the west of Home Bargains, Unit 1, 11 Melmount Road, Strabane.